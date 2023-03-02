Vodafone Idea (Vi) Introduces New Rs 296 Prepaid Plan in India

Vodafone Idea has launched a new affordable prepaid plan for users in India. Priced at Rs 296, the plan provides a number of benefits for 30 days and comes in addition to the Rs 319 and Rs 195 plans that offer a month’s validity. Read on to know more about the new Vi prepaid plan.

Vi Rs 296 Plan: Benefits and More

The Rs 296 prepaid plan by Vodafone Idea includes 25GB of total 4G data, unlimited calls, and free 100 SMS a day. There’s also access to the Vi movies and TV via the Vi app. As mentioned earlier, this plan will be valid for 30 days.

This plan is in direct competition with the Jio and Airtel prepaid plans, costing the same. The Jio Rs 296 plan also includes 25GB of total data, unlimited calls, a limit of 100 SMS a day, and access to Jio apps (JioTV, JioSecurity, JioCloud, and JioCinema) for 30 days.

The Rs 296 Airtel plan offers the same benefits as the Vi and Jio Rs 296 plans but includes additional benefits like free Wynk Music access, Apollo 24×7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and a cashback of Rs 100 on FASTag.

The benefit that the Jio and Airtel plans have over the Vi plan is that both of them support 5G too.

Speaking of the other Vi plans with a month’s validity, the Rs 195 plan includes 3GB of data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and access to Vi movies and TV for a month. So, this could be applicable to months with both 30 and 31 days. The Rs 319 plan has more to offer. It offers 2GB of daily data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS a day, and features like up to 2GB of backup data, weekend data rollover, and the ability to use the internet from 12 am to 6 pm without any extra charge.