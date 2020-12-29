Vivo is closing off 2020 with the addition of the Vivo X60 series to its portfolio. The Vivo X60 series is a successor to the Vivo X50 series launched earlier this year. Both the Vivo X60 and X60 Pro have been unveiled today with Samsung’s latest Exynos 1080 chipset and Zeiss optics onboard.

Vivo X60 Pro: Specifications

Starting off with the design, the Vivo X60 Pro is quite thin and lightweight at 7.36mm and 178-grams respectively. The company boasts that it is not too wide and should be comfortable to use for long hours. The smartphone has an AG Glass back panel with a Satin finish and a dual-curved display with a 32MP punch-hole selfie camera on the front. You will also find an in-display optical fingerprint sensor onboard here.

Vivo X60 is the world’s thinnest 5G smartphone (7.36mm) – thinner than the Apple iPhone 12 mini (7.4mm).

Vivo X60 Pro features a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The panel touts a 2376 × 1080-pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, peak brightness up to 1300 nits, HDR10+ support, and a lot more.

Vivo X60 Pro is the “first smartphone to be powered by the Samsung Exynos 1080 SoC.” It is the Korean giant’s first 5nm chipset. Exynos 1080 is an octa-core chipset with 4 Cortex-A78 cores and 4 Cortex-A55 cores. It is coupled with Mali-G78 MP10 GPU and supports dual-mode (SA/NSA) 5G connectivity.

Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro are the world’s first smartphones powered by Samsung’s 5nm Exynos 1080 chipset.

The chipset onboard is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 built-in storage. Vivo X60 Pro comes equipped with a 4,200mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. It is also the first Vivo smartphone to run the new Android 11-based OriginOS skin out-of-the-box. If you want to learn when your Vivo smartphone will get the OriginOS update, check out the update roadmap right here.

Turning our attention to the rear, the rectangular quad-camera island is helmed by a primary 48MP (f/1.48) Sony IMX598 sensor. This camera supports the micro-head 5-axis gimbal-like video image stabilization (VIS) that we have already seen on the Vivo X50 Pro.

You also have a 13MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree FOV and 2.5 macro support, a 13MP telephoto lens (or portrait lens) with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP periscope-cum-telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom capability. Vivo X60 Pro’s periscope camera is optically-stabilized.

The camera setup has been developed in partnership with ZEISS, which is one of the biggest names in the optics department. The Vivo X60 Pro’s camera supports ZEISS Biotar portrait (vortex-style blurred background), Night Mode, 21:9 Cinematic vlog mode, memory recolor, multi-focal pro sport modes, and a lot more.

Vivo X60: Specifications

The vanilla Vivo X60 features almost the exact same design and hardware as the Pro variant. It is only the camera and battery department where the Vivo X60 differs. The Vivo X60’s rectangular triple camera setup is led by an optically-stabilized 48MP sensor, coupled with a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 13MP portrait lens with 2x optical zoom. Only the 8MP periscope lens is missing in action here.

Further, the Vivo X60 houses a slightly bigger 4,300mAh battery and supports 33W fast-charging via the USB Type-C port at the bottom.

Vivo X60 Pro+: Specifications

Last but not least, the Chinese giant also teased the Vivo X60 Pro+ on stage at the event today. It will most likely be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset and is said to arrive in late January 2021. You can see the Vivo X60 Pro+ teaser poster right here:

Price and Availability

Vivo X60 has been priced starting at CNY 3,498 (~Rs. 39,300) for the 8GB+128GB base variant. The higher-end 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants will retail at CNY 3,798 (~Rs. 42,650) and CNY 3,998 (~Rs. 44,900) in China.

Vivo X60 Pro, on the other hand, has been priced starting at CNY 4,498 (~Rs. 50,500) for the single 12GB+256GB base variant.

Both the Vivo X60 and X60 Pro will be available in three color variants – black, white, and an iridescent bluish purple. It will go on sale starting from 8th January and is now up for pre-order in China. Vivo X60 series will most likely launch in India next year.