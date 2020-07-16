Vivo continues its camera-centric smartphone legacy with the launch of one of its most ambitious projects in India. The Vivo X50 series has launched in India today, with the Vivo X50 Pro and its gimbal stabilization technology leading the charge. The standard Vivo X50 has also made its way to India – both phones sporting the Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset, quad-cameras, and fast-charging support.

Vivo X50 Series: Specs and Features

Starting off with the design, the Vivo X50 series boasts a glass sandwich design with a frosted glass back panel. The AG frosting on the rear looks super clean, along with the massive camera sensor that’s looking at you. I like the camera arrangement here. The fingerprint sensor is baked under the display, as expected from a premium mid-ranger.

Both the X50 and X50 Pro feature a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED curved display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 1080 x 2376 resolution, and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display also comes with HDR10+ certification and P3 wide color gamut support. You will find a punch-hole at the top left, housing a 32MP selfie camera, on the front.

Under the hood, both the phones are powered by the 5G-enabled Snapdragon 765G chipset with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. You also get a 4,200 mAh battery pack aboard these phones, along with 33W fast-charging support. Vivo X50 and X50 Pro are backed by FunTouchOS 10.5 based on Android 10.

Both the Vivo X50 and X50 Pro look pretty similar until now but they do differ on the camera front. You can look at the cameras and tell which variant it is. Vivo X50 Pro is packing a massive primary sensor and the camera system is wider than the standard X50.

The Vivo X50 Pro sports a quad-camera setup with a primary 48MP Sony IMX598 sensor and it’s the one that supports the amazing 5-axis gimbal stabilization. There’s also an 8MP periscope camera with 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 13MP portrait (telephoto, 2x zoom) camera found on board.

Since the gimbal camera is the highlight of the Vivo X50 Pro, we put it to work and even pitted it against one of the best cameras out there – the iPhone 11 Pro. Go ahead and check out our YouTube right here:

As for the standard Vivo X50, it also packs a quad-camera system but with some minor downgrades. It also features the same 48MP Sony IMX598 sensor as the primary one, however, the gimbal stabilization is swapped out for the standard 4-axis OIS. It is also paired with a 13MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP macro lens.

Price and Availability

The standard Vivo X50 has been priced at Rs. 34,990 for the 8GB+128GB base variant whereas the 8GB+256GB variant will see you shell out Rs. 37,990 in India. This device will be available in two color variants – Frost Blue and Glaze Black.

On the other hand, the Vivo X50 Pro has been priced at Rs. 49,990 for the single 8GB+256GB variant. It will be available in a single Alpha Grey color variant. Both the variants are now up for pre-order in India and will go on sale starting from 24th July, available across all major e-commerce and offline stores.