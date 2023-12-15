Vivo X100 Series with MediaTek Dimensity 9300 India Launch Confirmed

After launching its new X100 series in China, Vivo has now made it global and has also confirmed that the Vivo X100 and the X100 Pro are headed to India. This will make them the first MediaTek Dimensity 9300 phones in the country.

A dedicated microsite is also live on Vivo India’s website but we still don’t have an exact launch date. Nonetheless, we expect this to happen pretty soon.

Besides the latest chipset powering the Vivo X100 series, the big highlight has to be the X100 Pro’s cameras. This is a triple-camera setup, including, a 50MP primary shooter with a 1-inch IMX989 sensor, a 50MP telephoto camera, also doubling as a macro lens (the first one to get the APO certification), along with a 50MP ultra-wide lens. These are backed by ZEISS and bring dedicated ZEISS bokeh effects, filters, and color science.

The phones come with a dedicated V3 chip for enhanced portrait photography and Optical Precision Calibration for added sharpness and clarity, and support features like 4K Cinematic Portrait Video, a sun mode to capture the sun with the periscope lens, and so much more.

As for the vanilla Vivo X100, it houses a 50MP main camera, a 64MP ZEISS Telephoto Camera, and a 50MP Super Wide-Angle Camera. There’s support for the old V2 chip. The X100 series has the ZEISS T* Coating anti-reflective coating technology.

The Vivo X100 series gets a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3000 nits of peak brightness. The LTPO Eye Protection display comes with a vivo-exclusive V Frame Rate Management System, which alters the frame rate based on how fast or slow your fingers slide over. The Vivo X100 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging while the X100 Pro is equipped with a big 5,400mAh battery with 100W fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging.

The Vivo X100 series runs FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14 and has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The price and availability are yet to be known and we shall get more details on this soon. We will keep you posted with updates, so, stay tuned!