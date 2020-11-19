Vivo finally revealed OriginOS, the company’s replacement of the existing Funtouch OS yesterday. In case you’ve been wondering if your Vivo phone will receive OriginOS, you will be glad to know that Vivo has announced the official update roadmap on Weibo.

First up, Vivo has made it clear that the upcoming phone in its X series, presumably Vivo X60, will be the first phone to run OriginOS out of the box. Alongside, the company has listed over 30 Vivo and iQOO phones to receive the first public beta of OriginOS.

The update will roll out in three batches – before January 31, 2021, before Chinese New Year that falls on February 12, 2021, and sometime in the second quarter of 2021. Take a look at the list below for the exact timeline:

Vivo OriginOS Beta Update Schedule

Before January 31, 2021 Vivo NEX 3S Vivo X50 Pro+ Vivo X50 Pro Vivo X50 Vivo S7 Vivo iQOO 5 Pro Vivo iQOO 5 Vivo iQOO 3 Vivo iQOO Pro Vivo iQOO Vivo iQOO Neo3

Before Chinese New Year (February 12, 2021) Vivo NEX 3/vivo NEX 3 5G Vivo X30 Pro Vivo X30 Vivo iQOO Neo Vivo iQOO Neo 855

In Q2 2021 Vivo X27 Pro Vivo X27 Vivo S6 Vivo S5 Vivo S1 Pro Vivo S1 Vivo Z6 Vivo Z5x Vivo Z5i Vivo Z5 Vivo iQOO Z1x Vivo iQOO Z1 Vivo NEX Dual Display Vivo NEX S Vivo NEX A



It is worth keeping in mind that the aforesaid list is for Vivo phones in China. Vivo has not revealed the global rollout of OriginOS, but we could expect the company to make the announcement over the coming weeks. If your Vivo phone is on this list and you’re not from China, you can rest assured that your device will receive OriginOS sooner or later.