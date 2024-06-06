Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Launched in India: Check out Specs and Price

After a whole lot of anticipation, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro has officially launched in India. While the brand has been making foldable smartphones for a couple of years now, none of the past two phones made it to India. So, what does Vivo’s first foldable in India have up its sleeve apart from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3? We’ll take a look below as we unfold the full list of specifications and pricing of Vivo X Fold 3 Pro!

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Specifications

Right off the bat, the USP of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is its lightweight and sleek design. At just 236 grams, this is easily the lightest foldable that we have on the market right now. Folded, the phone has dimensions of 159.96 x 72.55 x 11.2 mm. Meanwhile, unfolded, the dimensions stand at 159.96 x 142.4 x 5.2 mm.

As for the display, there’s a 6.53-inch (2748 × 1172) 120Hz AMOLED display on the outside. The inside or main display is an 8.03-inch (2480 × 2200) one, which is also a 120Hz AMOLED panel. According to Vivo, the display offers a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, which is the highest we’ve seen on a foldable to date.

Both the main and cover screens are also backed by LTPO tech. The display is also backed by Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and a dual speaker setup. The cover and main screens come with screen-to-body ratios of 90.92% and 91.77%, respectively.

Under the hood, there’s the 4nm TSMC–based Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The chipset is paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage.

Moving to optics, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro features a primary 50MP VCS sensor with OIS. The primary sensor is paired with a secondary 50MP wide-angle AF sensor and a 64MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom capabilities. At the front, there’s a 32MP selfie shooter on both the cover screen and the main screen.

Additionally, there are a bunch of camera features to make use of, like Snapshot, Night, Portrait, Photo, Video, High Resolution, Pano, Ultra HD Document, Slo-mo, Supermoon, Astro, Cinematic Portrait, and more. When it comes to videos, the device can shoot up to 8K videos.

There’s also a massive 5,700mAh battery fueling the sleek foldable. The rated battery capacity is coupled with 100W Flash Charging support. You also get 50W wireless charging support along with reverse wireless charging support.

On the software front, the foldable runs on Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14 right out of the box. The brand promises 3 years of major OS updates and 4 years of security patches. You also get AI features like AI transcript assist, AI note assist, and AI screen translation to make use of.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Price in India, Availability & Offers

As for the pricing, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is priced at Rs 1,59,999 for the sole 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. However, there are some bank offers that you can avail of to get flat Rs 15,000 off and a free one-time screen replacement offer. In addition, you can also avail a 24-month no-cost EMI option of Rs 6,666/month.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will go on sale from June 13 onwards on Amazon, Flipkart, and Vivo’s official website. Pre-orders have begun already on retail websites.

From the looks of it, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will directly lock horns with the likes of the OnePlus Open and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. Only time will tell how the new foldable is received in the Indian market.

Also, do let me know in the comments down below what you think of Vivo’s first premium foldable in India.