Vivo X100 and X100 Pro Go Official in India: Price, Specs & More

Ever since the Vivo X100 series went official in China back in November last year, we knew that the India launch was around the corner. Then, the India launch of the series was finally confirmed last year in December. Today, on January 14, 2024, the Vivo X100 series has officially launched in India, bringing the flagship X100 and X100 Pro phones to the subcontinent.

We already had a clear idea of the specifications of these two devices, thanks to their China launch. However, now, we also get to know the pricing in India. So, without any further ado, let’s dive right into it.

Vivo X100 Pro Specifications

Starting with the Vivo X100 Pro, it is the top-of-the-line model in the series. It comes with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display backed by LTPO and PWM dimming technology. You also get to see a fast 120Hz refresh rate alongside a peak brightness of a whopping 3,000 nits. This display offers a resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels.

On the software front, the smartphone runs FunTouchOS 14 with Android 14 right out of the box. Under the hood, you will get to see the octa-core and 2nd-gen hardware raytracing-supported MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC. This powerful chipset is coupled with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Additionally, to fuel all this power, the handset packs a huge 5,400mAh battery. This battery unit is paired with 120W fast charging support.

When it comes to cameras, the X100 Pro brings a triple rear camera setup to the table. This setup boasts a 50MP 1-inch primary sensor alongside a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and the industry’s first ZEISS APO Certified floating 50MP telephoto camera sensor. This telephoto sensor brings 4.3x optical zoom capability to the table.

Vivo X100 Specifications

Moving on, we have the Vivo X100, which is a toned-down version of the Pro model. The standard X100 comes with the same 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display. This display too is backed by all that the Pro’s display has to offer. This includes PWM dimming to the high resolution as well as the peak brightness.

What’s more, the X100 is also powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC. The chipset is paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Then you obviously get to see FunTouchOS 14 with Android 14 out of the box.

However, the difference lies mainly in the camera department. Instead of the 50MP telephoto 4.3x sensor on the Pro model, you get to see a 64MP periscope telephoto sensor on the X100 with a 3x optical zoom capability. This primary sensor is accompanied by a 50MP wide-angle sensor and a 50MP primary sensor. The Vivo X100 also gets a slightly smaller 5000mAh battery with slower 100W fast charging support.

Price and Availability

As for the pricing, the Vivo X100 Pro is priced at Rs 89,999 for a single 16GB+512GB variant in India. Coming to the standard Vivo X100, it starts at Rs 63,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. There is also a 16GB+ variant which costs Rs. 69,999.

Both of these models are available for pre-order in India starting today (January 4). They will be sold via Flipkart, Vivo’s online store, and offline retail outlets.

From the looks of it, the Vivo X100 Pro is definitely the star of this series, packing an incredible set of cameras. Moreover, as compared to last year’s Vivo X90 series, the X100 series brings a lot more juice to the table, thanks to bigger batteries on both phones.

Besides, with the OnePlus 12 series India launch right around the corner, it will be good to see how the Vivo X100 series fares against it. With that being said, let us know in the comments what you think about Vivo’s latest flagship offering!