Vivo V25 with 50MP Eye AF Selfie Camera Launched in India

Vivo recently unveiled the Vivo V25 Pro in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset in India and now the company has launched its younger sibling, the Vivo V25 in the country. The phone boasts the same color-changing design as the Pro model but onboards a few changes too. Have a look at the price, features, and more.

Vivo V25: Specs and Features

The Vivo V25 gets the Color Changing Fluorite AG Glass design, which produces two colors when the phone interacts with sunlight. There are two options to choose from, Surfing Blue and Elegant Black. There are flat edges too and the overall look is similar to that of the Vivo V25 Pro.

The phone has a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 1300 nits of peak brightness, a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and HDR10+.

It gets a MediTek Dimensity 900 chipset, also found on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, and more. This is clubbed with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There’s support for up to 8GB of added RAM and expandable storage (up to 1TB) too.

The camera department is a major highlight with a 64MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. There’s a 50MP Eye AF front camera to keep your eyes focused in videos. The Vivo V25 gets camera features like the Bokeh Flare Portrait, 4K videos, Vlog Movie for cinematic videos, multi-style portrait video, Dual-View video, Double Exposure, and more.

The smartphone gets its fuel from a 4,500mAh battery with support for 44W FlashCharge fast charging, much like the Vivo V25 Pro. This comes with 24-dimension security protection. The V25 runs FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 12.

Additionally, the Vivo V25 Pro supports Hi-Res Audio, dual-mode 5G, Game Boost mode, Liquid Cooling System, and more.

Price and Availability

The Vivo V25 Pro is priced at Rs 27,999 (8GB+128GB) and Rs 31,999 (12GB+256GB) and is now available for pre-booking via both online and offline channels. It will be available via Flipkart (during the Big Billion Days Sale) and the company’s website.

Interested buyers can get an instant cashback of Rs 2,500 on the use of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI Bank cards. A 10% cashback on ICICI Bank, SBI Bank, and Kotak cards is also available offline. There’s V Shield mobile protection and exchange offer too.