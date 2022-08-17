Vivo V25 Pro with Color-Changing Design Launched in India

Vivo has finally introduced the V25 Pro in its V series in India. The phone falls in the mid-range price bracket and comes with attractions like a color-changing design, a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, 66W fast charging, and more.

Vivo V25 Pro: Specs and Features

The Vivo V25 Pro has a Color Changing Fluorite AG Glass Design, which shows different blue tones under UV light and direct sunlight. This is for Sailing Blue color. There’s also a Pure Black option if you like things to be simple.

The phone sports a 6.56-inch 3D curved flexible display. This is an AMOLED screen with a Full HD+ screen resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also room for an in-display fingerprint scanner. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset with support for up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There’s support for extended RAM for up to 8GB of extra RAM.

The camera part is another highlight, housing a 64MP main snapper with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The front shooter stands at 32MP. There are a plethora of camera features onboard; Super Night Portrait mode, Bokeh Flare Portrait, Eye AF Selfie, Night Video with OIS, a combo of OIS/EIS, and more.

The 4,830mAh battery backing up the Vivo V25 Pro supports 66W FlashCharge fast charging. This can charge the phone to 40% in 15 minutes. The smartphone runs FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 12. Connectivity options include 5G support (both NSA/SA bands), Bluetooth version 5.2, USB Type-C, OTG, GPS, and more.

Price and Features

The Vivo V25 Pro retails at Rs 35,999 (8GB+128GB) and Rs 39,999 (12GB+256GB). With this, the phone competes with the likes of the OnePlus Nord 2T, the Realme GT 2, and more.

It will be available for pre-booking today from 3 pm and will be up for grabs, starting August 25 via Flipkart.