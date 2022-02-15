Poco M4 Pro 5G with Dimensity 810 SoC, 50MP Cameras Launched in India

After officially teasing the device earlier this month, Poco has launched the Poco M4 Pro 5G in India today. It comes as a successor to last year’s Poco M3 Pro 5G and was launched in the global market late last year. Now, the company has brought Poco M4 Pro 5G to the Indian market. Let’s take a look at the key specs and features before moving to its price and availability.

Poco M4 Pro 5G: Key Specs and Features

Now, as Poco launched the M4 Pro 5G in the global market in November 2021, we already know most of the key specs and features. So, starting with the design, the device looks similar to the Chinese variant of the Redmi Note 11, launched in December 2021, except for the massive camera island with a Poco branding at the back.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G sports a dual-camera setup at the back, including a 50MP primary lens and an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 119-degree FOV. At the front, the device comes with a 16MP punch-hole selfie shooter. Turning to the front, you have a 6.6-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display has a 2400 x 1080p resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut, and supports smart refresh rate adjustment (50Hz, 60Hz, and 90Hz).

Under the hood, the Poco M4 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, which is a 6nm-based octa-core processor. It is a significant upgrade from the Dimensity 700 5G SoC inside the M3 Pro 5G and offers a boost in performance in the M4 Pro 5G. The chipset is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. You also get a new Turbo RAM option, which lets you allocate internal storage to be used as additional RAM.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Other than these, the Poco M4 Pro supports 5G network connectivity on both SIM cards (supports 7 5G bands), USB-C port, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm audio jack, dual-stereo speakers, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It runs Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 for Poco out of the box, and as announced at the event, will get MIUI 13 update really soon.

Price and Availability

Now, coming to the price of the Poco M4 Pro 5G in India, you can check out the price of all the configurations right here:

4GB + 64GB – Rs 14,999

– Rs 14,999 6GB + 128GB – Rs 16,999

– Rs 16,999 8GB + 128GB – Rs 18,999

As for the availability of the device, the device will be available to buy exclusively on Flipkart in India. It will be available in three colorways, namely Power Black, Cool Blue, and Poco Yellow.