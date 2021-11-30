Redmi Note 11T 5G with Dimensity 810 SoC, 50MP Cameras Launched in India

After a number of official teasers and leaks, Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi Note 11T 5G via an online event in India. The smartphone comes with various attractive features such as a 90Hz Adaptive display, a 50MP rear camera, and more. Let’s check out the specs and features of the smartphone before moving to the price and availability details.

Redmi Note 11T 5G Officially Arrives in India

The Redmi Note 11T has an EVOL design similar to the Redmi Note 10 series with some differences. There is a rectangular rear camera hump, which houses two cameras – a 50MP main AI camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. Upfront, there is a punch-hole display, which incorporates a 16MP selfie camera. The device supports several camera features such as Night mode, Palm Shutter mode, slow-motion videos, Kaleidoscope mode, Color Focus mode, and more. t's a great cam-ERA to launch the #NextGenRacer!#RedmiNote11T5G comes with⬇️

The device includes a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with support for a 90Hz Adaptive refresh rate. That means the refresh rate will change (between 50Hz, 60Hz, and 90Hz) depending upon the content on the screen, which will, in turn, minimize battery consumption.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset based on a 6nm process tech. With this, the phone is the first Redmi phone to come with a 6nm chipset. The device comes in three RAM+storage configurations, including 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB. There’s also support for virtual RAM (up to 3GB) for improved multitasking and smooth performance. The feature can be enabled via Settings.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging, which is claimed to fully charge the phone in 60 minutes. The Redmi Note 11T runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. MIUI 12.5 comes with a number of features such as a lighter usage experience, RAM Booster feature, improved system optimization and battery performance, and more.

Redmi Note 11T 5G comes with support for 7 5G bands (SA：n1/ n3/ n5/n8/ n28/ n40/ n78 and NSA: n1/n3/n40/n78). Xiaomi even conducted a 5G trial in collaboration with Jio to see the device’s capabilities. It also supports Game Turbo mode with HyperEngine Game Technology 2.0 for sound, network, and performance optimization.

Additionally, there’s support for a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, dual speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and more. The phone is also IP53 resistant and comes in three color options – Matte Black, Starlight White, and Aquamarine Blue.

Price and Availability

The Redmi Note 11T 5G is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB + 64GB base variant in India. The higher-end 6GB + 128GB variant will cost you Rs 17,999 (6GB+128GB) whereas the 8GB + 128GB costs Rs 19,999. It will be available to buy from Mi.com, Amazon India, and retail partners, starting December 7.

As an introductory offer, all three variants of the Redmi Note 11T 5G will be available at a discount of Rs 1,000, starting at Rs 15,999 in India. ICICI Bank cardholders can avail of an additional Rs 1,000 discount.