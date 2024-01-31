Until Dawn Remastered Rebuilt in UE5; Coming to PS5 & PC

Even if we pair new announcements like Silent Hill, Death Stranding, and more, remasters are to be expected in gaming events. The PlayStation State of Play is no different. Although some gamers might not like remastered titles as much, things might change when they hear that Until Dawn is being remastered with Unreal Engine 5.

Until Dawn Remastered: What’s New

According to the PlayStation blog post on Until Dawn, the game will receive a variety of enhancements. For starters, the game is being rebuilt on Unreal Engine 5 from the ground up. As such, VFX will be something beyond expectations. The original Until Dawn, released for PS4, was a genre-defining horror experience, and the makers did not want to mess that up for the remaster.

Image Courtesy: Sony PlayStation

Ballistic Moon also mentions that it has used a ‘broader cinematic tonal color palette and new perspectives to make the story more nuanced and emotional.’

Although the story will not change, the makers have promised us unexplored emotions to finally be explored in this version. We will also get a third-person camera mode to add more to the excitement. However, the key feature that is coming to the enhanced version of Until Dawn is the new soundtrack from legendary horror composer Mark Korven.

Image Source: Sony PlayStation

While there are a lot of changes that are coming in the enhanced version, the story style will be similar to the original to let you experience the horror of that night again.Until Dawn’s remastered/ enhanced version comes to PS5 and PC within a 2024 release window.

As we wait for the Until Dawn movie, this enhanced version will be perfect for all the horror enjoyers out there. What are your thoughts on this remaster? Let us know in the comments below.