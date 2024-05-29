PlayStation State of Play Event Announced for May 30

Sony’s State of Play is a signature event that lifts the veil off upcoming games and the development of new PlayStation titles. While the fans had been expecting a State of Play event for the last couple of weeks, there was no official statement until today. The PlayStation blog confirmed that the State of Play for May will happen on Thursday (aka tomorrow).

PlayStation State of Play May 2024

The upcoming State of Play event will be a live broadcast on May 30, Thursday starting at 3:00 PM PT (or 6:00 PM ET). According to the blog post, the event will showcase 14 games in a 30+ minute show. The showcase will include both PS5 and PS VR2 titles, including a look at PlayStation Studios titles arriving later this year.

Image Courtesy: PlayStation/ Sony

The event will be broadcast on PlayStation’s YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok channels. There are no confirmed games that will be unveiled in the showcase. So, for now, we have to wait for the event tomorrow. In the previous State of Play in January, we saw huge announcements, including Death Stranding 2.

