Home > News > PlayStation State of Play Event Announced for May 30

PlayStation State of Play Event Announced for May 30

Ishan Adhikary
comment Comments 0
PlayStation State of Play Cover
Image Source: Sony PlayStation
In Short
  • PlayStation State of Play for May has been scheduled for May 30th, Thursday, at 3:00 PM PT (6:00 PM ET).
  • The State of Play event for May will feature 14 different games in a 30+ minute showcase.
  • The event will also offer a glimpse into the development process of upcoming PlayStation titles.

Sony’s State of Play is a signature event that lifts the veil off upcoming games and the development of new PlayStation titles. While the fans had been expecting a State of Play event for the last couple of weeks, there was no official statement until today. The PlayStation blog confirmed that the State of Play for May will happen on Thursday (aka tomorrow).

PlayStation State of Play May 2024

The upcoming State of Play event will be a live broadcast on May 30, Thursday starting at 3:00 PM PT (or 6:00 PM ET). According to the blog post, the event will showcase 14 games in a 30+ minute show. The showcase will include both PS5 and PS VR2 titles, including a look at PlayStation Studios titles arriving later this year.

PlayStation State of Play May announced
Image Courtesy: PlayStation/ Sony

The event will be broadcast on PlayStation’s YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok channels. There are no confirmed games that will be unveiled in the showcase. So, for now, we have to wait for the event tomorrow. In the previous State of Play in January, we saw huge announcements, including Death Stranding 2.

Related Articles
Sony Announces Two PlayStation CEOs to Replace Jim Ryan
Ishan Adhikary May 14, 2024
Helldivers 2: How to Link Your Steam and PSN Accounts
Upanishad Sharma May 4, 2024

Are you excited about the PlayStation State of Play event for May? Which game do you think will be in the showcase? Write them down in the comments below.

SOURCE PlayStation Blog
#Tags
#PlayStation#sony

Ishan Adhikary

A gaming nerd who cover all thing video games. Spending time looking through the games and gaming industry was always a dream. Thanks to Beebom, I live it. Once I am done gaming, I write. Once I am done writing, I game.

comment Comments 0
Leave a Reply