Death Stranding 2 On the Beach Announced; Launches in 2025

It is an understatement to say that the announcement of Death Stranding 2 surprised me and many others during the PlayStation State of Play event. The first game, though divisive, was a complete cinematic experience for the most part. However, it seems as though creator Hideo Kojima has more ideas that he wants to bring to life. Thus, we have our first look at the upcoming Death Stranding 2 game.

The game’s called Death Stranding 2L On the Beach, and judging by the brand-new trailer, it is still mysterious and eerie like the first game. This time, the game will launch exclusively for PlayStation 5 in 2025.

It seems after the ending of Death Stranding, Lea Seydoux’s Fragile has set up a new civilian faction. Called Drawbridge, they aim to reconnect to a brand-new destination, which seems to be Mexico and the surrounding regions of America. The game takes place years after Sam goes AWOL in Death Stranding with Louise.

After America reconnected, the UCA retreated, leaving most of the world unconnected. That also removed the need for Porters. That is when Fragile set up Drawbridge to continue the workings of the UCA, reconnecting UCA to the rest of the places.

In Death Stranding 2, players will operate out of a brand-new ship. Called the DHV Mejallan, the base will regroup at Sam’s location as he improves the network coverage at various locations in what seems to be Mexico. The trailer also confirms many new biomes, with Sam going through the usual rocky terrains, desert, and a metropolitan city.

We also get a look at the returning villain Higgs. Sporting a haircut similar to Amelie in Death Stranding, it seems he has taken a liking to rock-and-roll this time. We also are introduced to a talking doll, the captain of the DHV Mejallan, a mysterious new ninja character, and another mysterious female.

Regardless, it seems like the sequel is a culmination of every game feature from the previous game, improved and perfected with a sprinkle of something new. With this and the movie in the works, it seems the fans are in for a treat. What do you think about Death Stranding 2 On the Beach? Let us know in the comments below.