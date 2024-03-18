PS5 Pro to Include the Same CPU with Small Speed Boost: Report

It seems we are getting closer to the highly anticipated PS5 Pro as more spec leaks come forward. Earlier, YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead revealed a confidential technical overview of the PS5 Pro. It showcased the graphical performance overview. Later, Tom Henderson confirmed this to be real as he also revealed the sequel of PS5 will be coming in holiday 2024. Here are more expected specs of PS5 Pro, according to Insider Gaming.

Expected PS5 Pro CPU, System Memory, and Audio Specifications

CPU : The PS5 Pro CPU is expected to be the same as the standard PS5. However, PS5 Pro will have a “High CPU Frequency Mode” that boosts clock speed by 10% . This will take the CPU frequency from 3.5GHz to 3.85GHz . Unfortunately, this mode will underclock the GPU and turn down performance by 1%.

: The PS5 Pro CPU is expected to be the same as the standard PS5. However, PS5 Pro will have a “High CPU Frequency Mode” that . This will take the CPU frequency from 3.5GHz to . Unfortunately, this mode will underclock the GPU and turn down performance by 1%. System Memory : System Memory is one key reason games run well on PlayStation, as all memory stays allocated to games only. PS5 Pro’s memory will be more efficient, potentially exceeding the 28% bandwidth increase . This means it will have a 576 GB/s speed compared to the standard edition’s 448 GB/s.

: System Memory is one key reason games run well on PlayStation, as all memory stays allocated to games only. PS5 Pro’s memory will be more efficient, potentially . This means it will have a 576 GB/s speed compared to the standard edition’s 448 GB/s. PS5 Pro Audio: Along with the aforementioned specs, PS5 Pro is considered to have better audio technology. PS5 Pro audio processing (ACV) will run at a higher speed. This will result in 35% more performance for the ACM library in PlayStation 5 Pro. Apart from the audio performance boost, audio frequency details will improve as more convolution reverbs, and more FFT or IFFT can be processed.

Earlier, the GPU specs for PS5 Pro were revealed. In the earlier reveal, we got an overview of the performance of GPU and graphics on the PS5 Pro. Here is a brief:

Rendering 45% faster than PS5

2-3x Ray-tracing (x4 in some cases)

33.5 Teraflops

PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution Upscaling) upscaling/antialiasing solution

Support for resolutions up to 8K is planned for future SDK version

Custom machine learning architecture

AI Accelerator, supporting 300 TOPS of 8-bit computation / 67 TFLOPS of 16-bit floating point

In addition to the old GPU and graphics reveals for the PS5 Pro, we also learn that the Pro edition will have 30 WGPs running specialized BVH8 traversal shaders. The standard PS5 has 18 WGPs running BVH4 traversal shaders.

With these new details, it seems we are not far away from the console’s official announcement. However, as of now, these are all rumors and expected features. If we go by the rumors, the PlayStation 5 Pro runs on SKD 9.00. So, as the SKD 10.00 is expected in Fall 2024, it will target the console’s current target release date.

Do you think PS5 Pro will come with the same CPU? What are the other specs reveal of PS5 Pro that excite you? Tell us in the comments.