PS5 Pro Specs Leaks Set to Be Real; Launching in Holiday 2024

As Sony keeps reminding us that the PlayStation 5 is reaching its final stages, the PS5 Pro is evidently cooking behind the scenes. Multiple rumors and leaks occasionally surf the internet regarding the PS5 Pro and its specifications. However, we have a more solid leak that has even been partly confirmed.

The news comes from YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead, who claim they have access to a specifications overview document for the PS5 Pro. Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming has now confirmed that the PS5 Pro specs that are on the leaks are real. According to him, the successor of PS5 is currently set to release during the holiday 2024 period.

Warning: The following information is based on leaks and rumors. Sony PlayStation offcially hasn’t revealed anything regarding PS5 Pro.

PS5 Pro: Leaked Specifications

The video released by the YouTuber shows all the PS5 Pro specs. The YouTuber further states that they might have changed some things in the document to keep the sources secret. The documents confirm the PS5 Pro’s codename as ‘Trinity,’ which has been rumored for a long time.

According to the details, Sony will use PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) to replace any other antialiasing solutions used previously. Sony could possibly use Nvidia DLSS or AMD FSR technology and combine it with AI upscaling. This might even help with 8K resolutions being supported by Ray-tracing.

Leaked documents suggest a significant graphics upgrade for the upcoming PS5 Pro. The PS5 Pro boasts 67 teraflops for 16-bit floating-point calculations, translating to roughly 33.5 teraflops for single-precision computing. This translates to a potential 45% improvement in rendering performance over the standard PS5 (10.28 teraflops). The PS5 Pro may offer up to three times better ray tracing than its predecessor, potentially quadrupling performance in specific scenarios.

In simpler terms, the PS5 Pro is expected to be considerably more powerful than the PS5, with a noticeable boost in graphics and ray tracing capabilities. Here is a list of all the leaked specs and features again for a rundown:

Rendering 45% faster than PS5

2-3x Ray-tracing (x4 in some cases)

33.5 Teraflops

PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution Upscaling) upscaling/antialiasing solution

Support for resolutions up to 8K is planned for future SDK version

Custom machine learning architecture

AI Accelerator, supporting 300 TOPS of 8-bit computation / 67 TFLOPS of 16-bit floating point

Although YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead has not been a reliable source in the world of tech and gaming, Tom Henderson is generally trusted and reputed. As Henderson further mentions that he has confirmed the leaked specs from his sources, it is almost certain the PS5 Pro, with such a big jump in specs, is not far away.

However, at the end of the day, this information has not been confirmed by Sony. As such, take these leaks and even confirmations with a grain of salt. Are you excited about the PS5 Pro? Tell us in the comments below!