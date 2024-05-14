Sony Announces Two PlayStation CEOs to Replace Jim Ryan

After months of waiting, PlayStation’s parent company, Sony Group Corporation and Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) have announced new leadership. Sony will finally see two new CEOs after Jim Ryan left his role in March this year. From June 1, 2024, Hideaki Nishino will take on the role of CEO of SIE’s Platform Business Group, and Hermen Hulst will be appointed CEO of SIE’s Studio Business Group.

Hiroki Totoki, who was SIE’s interim CEO after Ryan left, will continue as Sony Group Corporation’s President, COO, and CFO. However, according to the new leadership changes mentioned in the SIE Blog, Totoki will also serve as SIE’s chairman.

Hermen and Nishino are veterans at Sony with a combined experience of more than 20 years. Hulst currently works as the SVP and head of PlayStation Studios, overseeing the development of content across many devices, such as PlayStation consoles and PCs, and contributing to bringing video game IP to new mediums, such as film and television through PlayStation Productions.

In his new role, he will oversee the development, publishing, and business operations of SIE’s first-party content. Hermen Hulst, the new CEO of SIE’s Studio Business Group, also took to X and shared his gratitude. It’s a true privilege to be asked to lead the new Studio Business Group for Sony Interactive. I’m excited to continue working with incredibly talented teams and studios to deliver unforgettable game and entertainment experiences. #sony #playstation #playstationstudios — Hermen Hulst (@hermenhulst) May 13, 2024

On the other hand, Nishino will remain in charge of the Platform Experience Group, managing all aspects of PlayStation technology, products, services, and the overall user experience. He will also be responsible for relationships with third-party game creators and overseeing the business side of things, including sales and marketing for PlayStation hardware, software subscriptions, and accessories.

PlayStation Showcase Event This Month?

Towards the end of the Blog, PlayStation mentioned an event that could possibly mean a showcase for new games or hardware. Hiroki Totoki mentions:

“Later this month you will learn more about the long-term vision for Sony Group and the essential role SIE plays in that vision.”

It has been rumored that the next PlayStation showcase event will be this month. Only time will tell whether this statement cements that rumor. As for now, it seems Sony is taking the leadership actions seriously by putting two veterans in charge.

After Xbox closed Arkane Austin, it seems rivals are not taking leadership lightly anymore. What are your thoughts on Sony appointing two CEOs? Tell us in the comments below.