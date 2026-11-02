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Until Dawn 2 Gets Exclusive Gameplay Showcase Next Month

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Until Dawn 2 gameplay event official promotional image.
Image Credit: PlayStation
In Short
  • PlayStation has announced an Until Dawn 2 exclusive gameplay showcase, coming on December 11, 2026.
  • The showcase will include a new look at the game, a horror movie marathon, and special talent appearances.
  • The event will be livestreamed on social media platforms, like the previous State of Play, with more details coming soon.
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PlayStation’s first major release next year, Until Dawn 2, is getting an exclusive gameplay showcase at Alamo Drafthouse on December 11, 2026. After announcing Until Dawn 2’s release date at the September 3 State of Play, PlayStation has now confirmed the special event, which will also feature a horror movie marathon and “special talent appearances.”

PlayStation’s X post says more details on the livestream and the showcase are coming soon. For those unaware, the studio showcased its previous State of Play in September 2026 at Alamo Drafthouse theatres.

Until Dawn 2 official cover art.
Image Credit: Firesprite

Developer Firesprite opened the Until Dawn 2 pre-orders on September 10, and the upcoming gameplay event could offer fans one of their last major looks at the game before its January 28, 2027, release. The launch will also put it roughly a month ahead of Sony’s exclusive, God of War Laufey, which is expected to debut on PS5 consoles.

As for the horror movie marathon, attendees can expect a screening of the 2025 live-action Until Dawn film at Alamo Drafthouse, followed by appearances from the upcoming game’s cast, who will take the stage to discuss the horror experience.

This will also be the last Until Dawn game to get a physical disc, as PlayStation is ending PS5 disc support starting in January 2028. That said, are you looking forward to the Until Dawn 2 exclusive gameplay event on December 11? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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