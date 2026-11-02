Until Dawn 2 Gets Exclusive Gameplay Showcase Next Month

PlayStation’s first major release next year, Until Dawn 2, is getting an exclusive gameplay showcase at Alamo Drafthouse on December 11, 2026. After announcing Until Dawn 2’s release date at the September 3 State of Play, PlayStation has now confirmed the special event, which will also feature a horror movie marathon and “special talent appearances.”

PlayStation’s X post says more details on the livestream and the showcase are coming soon. For those unaware, the studio showcased its previous State of Play in September 2026 at Alamo Drafthouse theatres.

Image Credit: Firesprite

Developer Firesprite opened the Until Dawn 2 pre-orders on September 10, and the upcoming gameplay event could offer fans one of their last major looks at the game before its January 28, 2027, release. The launch will also put it roughly a month ahead of Sony’s exclusive, God of War Laufey, which is expected to debut on PS5 consoles.

As for the horror movie marathon, attendees can expect a screening of the 2025 live-action Until Dawn film at Alamo Drafthouse, followed by appearances from the upcoming game’s cast, who will take the stage to discuss the horror experience.

This will also be the last Until Dawn game to get a physical disc, as PlayStation is ending PS5 disc support starting in January 2028. That said, are you looking forward to the Until Dawn 2 exclusive gameplay event on December 11? Tell us in the comments section below.