Home > News > Until Dawn 2 Release Date Announced, Launches January 28

Until Dawn 2 Release Date Announced, Launches January 28

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Until Dawn 2 in-game image featuring Owen, one of the game's characters.
Image Credit: Firesprite
In Short
  • Until Dawn 2 officially releases next year on January 28, 2026.
  • Pre-orders for the game begin on September 10.
  • Two editions of Until Dawn 2 will be available to pre-order: the Standard Edition and the Digital Deluxe Edition.
Click Here to Add Beebom as a Trusted Source
Add as a preferred source on Google

PlayStation just announced the release date for Until Dawn 2 at the latest State of Play episode, and it’s one of the first major releases next year, launching January 28, 2027. Additionally, developer Firesprite has also revealed that pre-orders for Until Dawn 2 will begin next week on September 10, 2026.

Until Dawn 2 was originally revealed earlier this year at June’s PS State of Play, giving us our first look at the highly anticipated horror sequel and also showcasing the terrifying Wendigos. However, the new Until Dawn 2 “Choices & Consequence” pre-order trailer gave us our clearest shot at the new Wendigo, appearing at the end.

Until Dawn 2 in-game screenshot featuring Mina and two choices.
Image Credit: Firesprite

Apart from Until Dawn 2’s release date, Firesprite has announced two editions for the game in the latest PlayStation Blog post released during the September 2026 State of Play episode. The Standard Edition includes the base game, while the Digital Deluxe Edition features the following cosmetics:

  • Y2K Neon Vibes Pack: Dress all 8 members of Dead True – Owen, Mina, Nate, Reagan, Izzy, Luke, Josie, and Cameron – in vibrant neon costumes.
  • Diorama of Death: Relive every grisly demise with vignettes exploring unique angles of each fatal outcome. Can you unlock every scene?

Regardless of which edition you purchase, you’ll receive new Dr. Hill-themed goodies as a pre-order bonus. The mysterious psychiatrist returns from the first Until Dawn game, so these cosmetics are a nice addition for anyone who’s been a fan:

  • Until Dawn classic outfit
  • Akishima Island holiday outfit
  • Dr. Hill collector’s bobbleheads to discover in-game

If you didn’t know, Until Dawn 2 follows a team of fake ghost hunters, the Dead True Crew, as they search for a viral hit on the remote island of Akishima. Of course, like the previous Until Dawn title, your choices will determine the consequences you face.

We still don’t know if Until Dawn 2 is getting a physical PS5 release, but it should, considering it’s releasing before January 2028. That said, now that you know Until Dawn 2’s release date, will you pre-order the game? Tell us in the comments section below.

Related Articles
LEGO PlayStation 1 Set Announced With 1,911 Pieces and Classic Easter Eggs
Bipradeep Biswas Sep 3, 2026
GTA 6 Limited Edition PS5 Controller Announced, Comes in Two Colors
Ajith Kumar Sep 3, 2026
PS6 Release Date Is Still Undecided, Says Sony CEO
Sagnik Adhikary Aug 17, 2026
Stop Killing Games Backs Dutch Lawsuit Challenging Sony’s Digital Game Sales Monopoly
Beebom Staff Aug 11, 2026
Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...