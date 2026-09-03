Until Dawn 2 Release Date Announced, Launches January 28

PlayStation just announced the release date for Until Dawn 2 at the latest State of Play episode, and it’s one of the first major releases next year, launching January 28, 2027. Additionally, developer Firesprite has also revealed that pre-orders for Until Dawn 2 will begin next week on September 10, 2026.

Until Dawn 2 was originally revealed earlier this year at June’s PS State of Play, giving us our first look at the highly anticipated horror sequel and also showcasing the terrifying Wendigos. However, the new Until Dawn 2 “Choices & Consequence” pre-order trailer gave us our clearest shot at the new Wendigo, appearing at the end.

Image Credit: Firesprite

Apart from Until Dawn 2’s release date, Firesprite has announced two editions for the game in the latest PlayStation Blog post released during the September 2026 State of Play episode. The Standard Edition includes the base game, while the Digital Deluxe Edition features the following cosmetics:

Y2K Neon Vibes Pack: Dress all 8 members of Dead True – Owen, Mina, Nate, Reagan, Izzy, Luke, Josie, and Cameron – in vibrant neon costumes.

Dress all 8 members of Dead True – Owen, Mina, Nate, Reagan, Izzy, Luke, Josie, and Cameron – in vibrant neon costumes. Diorama of Death: Relive every grisly demise with vignettes exploring unique angles of each fatal outcome. Can you unlock every scene?

Regardless of which edition you purchase, you’ll receive new Dr. Hill-themed goodies as a pre-order bonus. The mysterious psychiatrist returns from the first Until Dawn game, so these cosmetics are a nice addition for anyone who’s been a fan:

Until Dawn classic outfit

Akishima Island holiday outfit

Dr. Hill collector’s bobbleheads to discover in-game

If you didn’t know, Until Dawn 2 follows a team of fake ghost hunters, the Dead True Crew, as they search for a viral hit on the remote island of Akishima. Of course, like the previous Until Dawn title, your choices will determine the consequences you face.

We still don’t know if Until Dawn 2 is getting a physical PS5 release, but it should, considering it’s releasing before January 2028. That said, now that you know Until Dawn 2’s release date, will you pre-order the game? Tell us in the comments section below.