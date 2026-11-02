Home > News > Phantom Blade Zero Becomes Massive Hit by Selling 4 Million Copies in Just 3 Days of Launch

Phantom Blade Zero Becomes Massive Hit by Selling 4 Million Copies in Just 3 Days of Launch

Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia Shubham Chaurasia
Phantom Blade Zero Title image
Image Credit: S-Game
In Short
  • Phantom Blade Zero has sold over 4 million copies across all platforms within 72 hours of launch, according to developer S-Game.
  • The game recorded over 830,000 concurrent players on Steam, showing strong launch momentum.
  • Still, the Chinese hit Black Myth Wukong remains ahead, having sold over 10 million copies in its first three days.
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Phantom Blade Zero has taken the gaming community by storm, and its impressive launch numbers are proof of that. Developer S-Game has announced that the game has sold over 4 million copies across all platforms in just 72 hours. This milestone makes it one of the biggest launches for a Chinese-developed game, and among the most notable new game releases of 2026.

The announcement came through the game’s official X account on November 2, 2026, where the developer thanked players for their support. Phantom Blade Zero has also attracted attention on Steam, where it recently recorded a peak of over 830,000 concurrent players. This is a notable jump from PBZ crossing a 700,000-player peak we reported just 24 hours after launch.

Phantom Blade Zero sales
Image Credit: S-Game

The 4 million sales milestone is even more impressive when compared to other major Chinese-developed games. Phantom Blade Zero is one of the biggest commercial successes for a Chinese-developed action game, with only Black Myth Wukong ahead of it. Wukong sold over 10 million copies worldwide within its first three days of release in August 2024.

While Phantom Blade Zero is still some distance behind Wukong’s launch numbers, crossing 4 million sales in just 72 hours is a major achievement. It also highlights the growing global interest in Chinese-developed action games.

If you’re still on the fence about playing it, its 4 million sales in just three days might convince you otherwise. The game is an action RPG built around traditional Chinese Wuxia storytelling and fast-paced combat. It offers a mix of fantasy, swordplay, and steampunk-inspired elements.

Players also have access to an extensive arsenal of weapons in Phantom Blade Zero, featuring over 30 weapons and more than 20 Phantom Edges that can be combined to suit your combat style. With its impressive sales figures, Phantom Blade Zero has already established itself as one of the biggest Chinese game releases in recent years.

With such a strong launch, it will be interesting to see whether Phantom Blade Zero can maintain its momentum and reach even bigger sales milestones in the coming weeks.

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Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia
Shubham Chaurasia

A gaming writer with a knack for finding the stories behind the games. From breaking news to detailed guides, I enjoy digging into the details that make gaming interesting. When I'm not exploring the latest in gaming, I'm probably catching up on anime. There's always something new to discover.

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