Until Dawn 2 Pre-Orders Are Live, Here’s How to Pre-Order

Ahead of Until Dawn 2’s launch in 2027, pre-orders for the game are now open. Players can pre-order one of two editions: the Standard Edition or the Digital Deluxe Edition on the official PlayStation Store.

All Until Dawn 2 Pre-Order Editions, Prices, and Bonuses

Firesprite Studio is returning with a sequel to the fan-favorite interactive horror title, Until Dawn. Until Dawn 2 is releasing exclusively on PS5 on January 28, 2027. With three months to go until the sequel’s launch, pre-orders for Until Dawn 2 are now live on the PlayStation Store.

Similar to S-Game’s Phantom Blade Zero, Until Dawn 2 also comes in two editions: Standard and Digital Deluxe. The Until Dawn 2 Standard Edition costs $49.99 (or £44.99), while the Digital Deluxe Edition costs $54.99 (or £49.99).

Image Credit: Firesprite (via X/@FirespriteGames)

If you are curious about the bonuses included with the Until Dawn 2 Digital Deluxe Edition, they are as follows:

Until Dawn 2 base game

Y2K Neon Vibes Pack – Themed costumes for all eight playable characters

Dioramas of Death – A Gallery to view each death in gruesome detail

It seems the Y2K-themed costumes, as well as the Dioramas of Death gallery, are exclusive to the Digital Deluxe Edition and cannot be unlocked by progressing in-game. We have to wait for Firesprite to clarify whether these items can be purchased or unlocked separately in-game.

In case you didn’t know, Firesprite is co-developing Until Dawn 2 with AdHoc Studio rather than the previous Until Dawn dev, Supermassive Games, which recently laid off 75 employees.

On the other hand, pre-order bonuses are available to players who pre-order any edition of Until Dawn 2, just like Phantom Blade Zero Pre-Orders. The Until Dawn 2 pre-order bonuses include:

Dr. Hill – Until Dawn Classic costume and bobblehead in-game collectible

Dr. Hill – Until Dawn 2 Island costume and bobblehead in-game collectible

Moreover, if you are wondering how to pre-order Until Dawn 2, head to the Until Dawn 2 PlayStation Store page, select one of the editions, and complete the transaction. Since Until Dawn 2 is releasing on January 28, 2027, players can expect to begin preloading at the start of next year.

In the meantime, let us know which Until Dawn 2 edition you are planning to pre-order in the comments below.