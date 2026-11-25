It’s been almost a year since Team Cherry announced the Hollow Knight Silksong Sea of Sorrow DLC, and fans have been eagerly waiting for more information ever since. The wait is finally coming to an end, as the developers have announced a special livestream for this Friday, featuring new details about the upcoming expansion alongside several other announcements.

Dubbed Cherry Time, the special presentation is scheduled to take place on November 27, 2026, at 7 AM PT (10 AM ET / 3 PM GMT). Fans can watch the presentation live on Team Cherry’s official YouTube channel. The livestream’s description promises “a bunch of exciting announcements” alongside an update on Hollow Knight Silksong’s Sea of Sorrow DLC.

Interestingly, in its original DLC announcement, Team Cherry stated that it would share more information “shortly before” the expansion’s arrival. With the expansion still scheduled for a 2026 release, we may finally get a release date during Friday’s livestream.

Image Credit: Team Cherry (via YouTube)

First announced in December 2025, Sea of Sorrow is a nautical-themed expansion that will continue Hornet’s adventures. The DLC will introduce new areas to explore, tools to get your hands on, and add to the already extensive roster of bosses in Hollow Knight Silksong. What’s even better is that the expansion will be available for free to all Silksong players.

Since its initial announcement, Team Cherry has remained relatively quiet about the expansion. Back in March 2026, the developers released Silksong’s fifth patch, describing it as the last major update planned before Sea of Sorrow’s arrival.

The recently released physical edition of Silksong also offers a glimpse into the upcoming expansion. Its instruction booklet describes Sea of Sorrow as a massive expansion that will take players both across and beneath a mysterious ocean.

Beyond the upcoming expansion, it will be interesting to see what else Team Cherry has in store for fans. The studio hasn’t revealed what the other announcements will involve, leaving plenty of room for surprises during Friday’s presentation.