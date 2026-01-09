“Trained on Data We Own”, Divinity Dev Explains How AI Will Be Used Without Replacing Humans

Larian Studios has been one of the most loved game developers in the community for years now. Their success with Baldur’s Gate 3 only made them incredibly more famous and mainstream than before. But recently, they received a ton of backlash when their director revealed that Larian Studios had used Generative AI to create concept art for Baldur’s Gate 3. Although they later confirmed that none of the content in the actual game was made using AI, the damage was already done, and it was spreading to their upcoming game, Divinity.

In a recent AMA conducted by Larian Studios for AMA, many gamers took the chance to question about their use of Generative AI. Instead of backing out or avoiding the questions, Larian chose to finally answer and promised how they plan to use AI without replacing humans.

Larian Studios Confirms AI Usage for Divinity is Trained on Data They Own

Swen Vincke, the CEO of Larian Studios, answered the first question related to AI, confirming that there is not going to be any GenAI art in Divinity. He spoke in detail on how their use of GenAI for exploring concept art created confusion in the community, which is why they have decided to stop using any AI tool for future concept art development.

However, Swen continued by saying how he thinks AI can greatly improve speed across multiple departments.

We think GenAI can help with this and so we’re trying things out across departments. Our hope is that it can aid us to refine ideas faster, leading to a more focused development cycle, less waste, and ultimately, a higher-quality game.

He further mentioned how if Larian plans to create in-game assets using Generative AI, it won’t be based on trained data from unknown sources. Instead, they would be training the AI on data they already own and use it on their upcoming games like Divinity.

Gabriel, the Machine Learning Director of Larina, answered on another thread, mentioning the various positive uses of AI in game development. He clarified that Larian does not generate “creative assets” without being 100% sure about the origin of the data and their consent that the AI was trained upon. He further assured that Larian is explicitly committed to their actor agreements of not using the voice recording to train AI voice modelers.

So, what’s your take on Larian Studios’ use of Generative AI? Let us know about your thoughts in the comments below.