Tim Cook Reiterates Ground-Breaking Generative AI Features Will Arrive in 2024

Apple’s Generative AI has been all over the news for the past few months. And now, the Cupertino tech giant has hyped up things with a recent statement. During its annual shareholder meeting, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook made a huge comment on the company’s AI plans. Cook believes Apple will “break new ground” in Generative AI in 2024.

“Incredible breakthrough potential for generative AI, which is why we’re currently investing significantly in this area. We believe that will unlock transformative opportunities for users when it comes to productivity, problem solving and more”- Tim Cook

Apple CEO’s made several official statements about the company’s major AI plans so far. Back in November, Cook disclosed that Apple was “investing quite a bit” in AI. Then, a few weeks ago, Cook confirmed that Apple’s Generative AI features are coming later this year. Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

For the past few months, multiple rumors surfaced that hint at Apple’s plans to add generative AI features in iOS 18. In fact, the upcoming iOS 18 is likely to be the biggest iPhone software update in Apple’s history. It will bring smarter Siri 2.0 and extend several AI features across the built-in iOS apps.

At the shareholders meeting, Cook said that Apple has been using AI in its products already but the company is now ready to roll out more direct generative AI features to users this year.

He further said, “Every Mac that is powered by Apple silicon is an extraordinarily capable AI machine. In fact, there’s no better computer for AI on the market today.”

It will be interesting to see how Apple takes up the charge in the Generative AI league, the space to which it hasn’t made an entry yet. Or, does Cook mean Apple will break new ground in its own AI technologies? Since Apple completely shelved its Electric Car project and shifted its complete focus to AI, Cook is certainly talking about competing with others.

Well, Apple will be entering the competition with some major players who have already done miracles in the AI space. OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Microsoft Copilot have taken the lead in this department. With Apple’s Generative AI, the giant might give golden wings to the Apple ecosystem. Although we can’t say much at the moment, we certainly hope Apple to bring something BIG in 2024.