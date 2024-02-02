Tim Cook Confirms Apple’s Generative AI Features Coming ‘Later This Year’

A smarter Siri and Apple’s Generative AI have been all over the news for the past few months. Yesterday, during the company’s quarterly earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook made a rare comment about the company’s investment in Artificial Intelligence. He mentioned that the company is working on generative AI features that will be coming to the customers ‘later this year’. Image Courtesy: Mohit Singh/ Beebom

Well, this comment backs up the rumors that iOS 18 could be the biggest update in Apple’s history. Also, there are many leaks and suggestions that Artificial Intelligence and its deep integration would shape iOS 18 to a large extent. Besides, the iOS 17.4 code references also suggested that Apple is working on its own large language model, codenamed Ajax.

“As we look ahead, we will continue to invest in these and other technologies that shape our future. That includes AI, where we continue to spend a tremendous amount of time and effort and we’re excited to share details of our ongoing work in that space later this year.”- Tim Cook

While Cook’s remarks did not include any specific details, it seems that Apple wanted to make a strong statement to some industry narratives and experts who think that Apple is falling behind in competing with Google, Amazon, and Microsoft. For reference, these competitors have already developed cutting-edge AI models to offer ChatGPT-like experiences in 2023, and Apple hasn’t rolled out any AI generative features yet.

“Let me just say that I think there’s a huge opportunity for Apple with generative AI and with AI, without getting into many more details or getting out ahead of myself.”- Tim Cook

According to several reports and leaks, the Cupertino tech giant is all set to infuse Siri with AI capabilities. While many people mock Siri for not evolving like other voice assistants, Apple might turn around this perspective significantly.

The giant seems to be working on a new ‘Siri 2.0’ that’s largely fueled by modern generative AI large language models. Apple will also roll out some exciting AI features across iOS, including playlist recommendations in Apple Music, smart replies in Messages, and more. Apple plans to integrate AI across all its software platforms- iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.

Following its timeline, Apple will announce the next major iterations of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS at its annual WWDC event in June. It’s worth mentioning that Cook didn’t mention WWDC explicitly. That said, the “later this year” comment probably aligns closely with that timeline. If not launched with the initial versions, we might see it with future software updates.