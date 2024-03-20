Threads Gets One Step Closer to X with New ‘Trending Now’ Section

July last year, among all the fiasco with X (formerly Twitter), Meta came out with its own Twitter alternative called Threads. While the social media app gained a lot of traction upon its release, the hype died down soon after, as the app lacked a lot of features that made X what it is. And failed to draw the audience’s attention for a long time.

While Threads has been playing catch-up with X, it still didn’t feel like a platform for discussions. But that might change now as Instagram Head Adam Mosseri recently announced that Threads is getting a Trending Now section.

The Trending Now section will be available from the app’s Search tab. This might replace the people-to-follow suggestions or we could probably see a different layout. It will also be accessible from the app’s For You section. The feature is only available in the US as of now and isn’t widely available on the mobile app. However, you can try it out on the web version.

This could be a game-changer for Thread because the trending page plays a major part in gaining traction in stories on any platform. X has established itself as the platform where news breaks first. That’s because people can easily catch up to it through the trending section and chime in with their views. This makes the platform the discussion hub on any topic on the internet.

I think this feature is too little too late. It has been almost a year since the app’s release. I don’t see why people would be motivated to switch from X to Threads. But you can hope that it stirs up the hype and brings back users who have used the app before.

I tried out Instagram Threads when the app first came out. It was lackluster then, and with recent improvements now, there aren’t many people to interact with. Do you still use Threads or will you hop on to the platform if the Trending Now section gets added? Let us know in the comments.