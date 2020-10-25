Apple, with the release of its latest iOS and iPadOS 14, finally gave its users the option to truly customize their home screens. Now, although there are all kinds of dynamic widgets to add to the home screen, users still cannot use custom app icons for the apps. However, tech geeks came up with a workaround for adding custom app icons using the “Shortcuts” app. One guy even earned Rs. 84 lakhs by selling custom icon packs on the internet. But now, there’s no need for these custom icon packs because there is an app that lets you create your own custom icons for apps.

Launch Center Pro is a popular iOS app that lets users create custom actions to perform different tasks in iOS and iPadOS. It is pretty similar to Apple’s “Shortcuts” app. However, with its latest update, the app is now allowing its users to create custom app icons for any app on your iOS or iPadOS device.

Now, in the previous method, although users could create the app icons in the Shortcuts app, whenever they opened an app with a custom icon, iOS or iPadOS opened the Shortcuts app first, before opening the actual app. However, as Launch Center Pro uses the configuration profiles to add the custom icons, the apps with the custom icons open without opening the “Shortcuts” app first.

Folks at 9to5Mac tried out the custom app icons of the Launch Center Pro and showcased that the apps open directly, without needing to open the Shortcuts app first.

Moreover, there is now a new “Icon Composer” in the app with which users can create their own icons, with unique colors, badges, and glyphs.

Once the user is done creating the custom icons, the app creates a configuration profile for the apps with the custom icons.

Now, although you can get the app from the Apple App Store for free, you have to get a subscription to use all its features. However, if you just want the new Icon Composer, you can get it for a one-time payment of Rs. 1,599 (~$21).

Get Launch Center Pro from the App Store.