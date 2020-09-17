Apple has started rolling out iOS 14, iPadOS 14, tvOS 14 and watchOS 7 to all supported devices, as announced during the company’s ‘Time Flies’ event earlier this week. All the incoming operating systems get some notable new features, including an ‘App Library’ on iOS, sleep tracking on watchOS and better integration with HomeKit on tvOS. There’s still no news, however, on when macOS Big Sur will go live.

iOS 14

On iOS 14, the App Library de-clutters the homescreen by slotting all apps into their respective categories as determined by the system. It also comes with better spam filtering, support for ‘Indian English’ and support for Devanagari email IDs. The latest version of iOS also allows users to set their own default browser and email client in what must be the biggest change in Apple’s iPhone operating system in years. In addition, Siri and the incoming-call screen now have redesigned interfaces, while Apple Maps gets cycling directions, electric vehicle routing and more.

If your iPhone is compatible with iOS 14, you can simply head over to Settings -> General -> Software Update to download and install iOS 14 right away. Bear in mind that this can take some time.

iPadOS 14

Meanwhile, iPadOS 14 gets some Apple Pencil enhancements and new app sidebar designs. Apple also carries over iOS 14’s new call-screens and Siri UI changes to the platform. The OS can now recognize dates, addresses, phone numbers and email addresses in handwriting, while Scribble can convert all handwritten elements into text.

watchOS 7

The biggest change in watchOS 7, as mentioned already, is support for sleep tracking. The incoming update also brings some new watch faces, handwash detection, and more, while Wind Down now lets users establish a bedtime routine. The Sleep Mode automatically turns off the screen and enables the ‘Do Not Disturb’ option. Users also get haptic feedback with their alarm every morning.

On your Apple Watch, you can go to Settings -> General -> Software Update to download and install watchOS 7.

tvOS 14

Finally, the latest version of Apple’s smart TV operating system brings better integration with HomeKit accessories, support for 4K YouTube videos, improved multi-user experience with Apple Arcade and Game Center, and Picture-in-Picture video.