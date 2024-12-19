The Penguin Season 2 Gets An Interesting Update From Matt Reeves

The debut season of The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell, was a hit, and we are definitely looking forward to getting more of it. Be it the narrative or the strong performances by the fantastic cast, everything about the show was highly commendable. So, since the first season of the HBO crime drama bid us goodbye, fans have been waiting for the updates on Season 2. And we have it, finally.

Recently, in an exclusive interview with Variety, The Batman’s Catwoman, Zoe Kravitz, and Matt Reeves conversed about a potential second season of The Penguin. Kravitz inquired Reeves about the sequel’s status.

“Yeah, we’re talking to [showrunner] Lauren [LeFranc] about doing another season. That was a special experience. I just feel really fortunate. These characters don’t belong to me; they belong to the world. It comes down to whether you can approach them in a way that expresses something personal,” Reeves replied.

The Penguin Season 1 premiered on September 19, 2024, and ran until November 10, 2024, and it didn’t take much time for the television show to become one of the best DC villain adaptations. No wonder it sits on IMDb with 8.5 out of 10 ratings and 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. The way the show highlights poverty and classism is worth appreciating.

Even though Reeves has talked about the new season in the interview, HBO has yet to officially announce the anticipated sequel. Also, Reeves has to first put his focus on the making of The Batman 2, which will begin filming in 2025. In the same interview, when Reeves was asked about Robert Pattinson’s The Batman 2, Reeves revealed that the writers are working on the script right now, and they will be finishing it soon.

Like The Penguin Season 2, DC fanatics have also been eyeing The Batman 2 since the concluding sequence of the first film. Now, it remains to be seen if we’ll get The Penguin Season 2 before The Batman 2’s release or after it.

If the creators decide to work on a sequel for The Penguin after The Batman 2’s release, then we won’t get the second season before 2027.