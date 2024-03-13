Home > News > The Batman 2 Release Date Delayed by a Year

The Batman 2 Release Date Delayed by a Year

In the latest update, the release date for The Batman 2 has been delayed from 2025 to 2026 and now The Batman 2 will be released on October 2, 2026. The prequel of this movie, The Batman starring Robert Pattinson was released two years ago and generated a massive $772 Million worldwide Box Office. In the upcoming movie, we will get to see Robert Pattinson making a return as Batman along with a new villain.

The decision to move the release date of The Batman 2 was made because of the slowed-down process of finishing the script for this movie in light of the SAG-AFTRA strikes. However, the new release date assigned to The Batman 2 clears the route of the debut of the brand new DCU under the leadership of James Gunn. Earlier, Batman 2 was set to make a release on October 3, 2025, and would be the second release from DC, Superman, previously known as Superman: Legacy, being the first, releasing on July 11, 2025.

Even though The Batman 2 is now set to release a year after Superman, it is in no way or form, connected to the Superman movie. Robert Pattinson’s Batman movies are set in a different universe altogether and are not going to be a part of the broader DCU. Upcoming shows like Penguin and movies like The Batman 2 are set in the DC Elseworlds and not in the streamlined DC. With that being said, now, we will have to wait till 2026 to see The Batman 2 and hope that the movie turns out better than the prequel.

