Early Reviews of The Penguin Claim It to Be the Best Adaption of the DC Villain

After witnessing Heath Ledger’s Joker in The Dark Knight, we never thought anyone would ever surpass that level. When Collin Farrell’s The Penguin was announced, fans were excited, but they weren’t hoping the performance would be that good. The Irish actor has blessed the industry with some phenomenal performances since 2000, but still, fans were skeptical about his role as the cunning DC villain. However, the actor surprised the fandom in the Batman movie. Now, the early reviews for the HBO TV show The Penguin are also out, and we must admit that the actor has taken the DC villain to the next level with his acting skills.

The Penguin Is Being Called the Best DC Villain Series Ever

‘THE PENGUIN’ series ends a week before ‘THE BATMAN: PART II’:



"The [Penguin] story plays out over the next weeks that take you toward the end of the year. We don't play Christmas or New Years, but we're getting there."



(Art by @JaxsonDerr)

The Penguin is one of the cruelest nemesis of the caped crusader, and the HBO show has tried to showcase it. We’ve seen Collin’s performance as the villain in the Batman movie, and it was surely impressive. Honestly, it was extremely hard to recognize Collin in that makeup, and for many fans, it was simply the Penguin. That being said, the movie was about Batman, so we couldn’t see much of the Penguin in the movie. But that has been rectified through the TV show.

Many fans hoped to see Robbert Pattinson’s Batman in the TV show, but as per some reports, that won’t happen. However, let’s not forget that Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker also broke all the records without featuring Batman in it.

The Penguin is yet to get released on streaming platforms for the global audience, but as usual, the critics got to watch it a week ahead of the show’s official release. And the majority of the early critics seem impressed by the show’s storytelling and the actor’s performance, of course. That’s why the series got 91% ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. Not only that but The Penguin is also being called one of the best comic book villain performances ever and the greatest comic book live-action adaptation.

“No show would work without masterclass performances. Across the board, The Penguin brings some of the most incredible television acting of 2024. Colin Farrell delivers an immersive, career-best performance as the titular Batman foe. What we saw of him in The Batman barely scratches the surface of his character and what makes him tick. From emotional scenes shared with Oz’s mother to showcasing manipulative methods to outdo his enemies, Farrell further fleshes out a one-of-a-kind interpretation that stands as one of the greatest villains ever seen in a comic book movie or TV series.” – Jacob Fisher (Discussing Film)

If we go with the first impressions, it’s safe to say that the TV show is going to be great. Regardless, we’ll get to experience its brilliance when it officially premieres on HBO Max on September 19th, 2024.