No Batman The Brave and the Bold Until the Screenplay Is Perfect, Says James Gunn

With The Penguin snapping records like Bane snapped Batman’s back, DC has found its way back into the game. The first official DCU series, Creature Commandos, is set to release soon, kickstarting a new era of films and TV shows under the leadership of James Gunn. Even though Superman is the next big release for DCU, we have an update for fans looking for more information on Batman The Brave and The Bold.

Well, James Gunn recently talked about the time it will take for Batman: The Brave and The Bold to hit the screens as well as if the Caped Crusader will appear in the DCU before. So, without wasting more time, let’s see what the man has to say.

Gunn Is Not Rushing Batman The Brave and The Bold

Image Credit: DFree/ Shutterstock

James Gunn in an interview with Collider was inquired about the progress being made on Batman The Brave and The Bold. To that, he responded by saying that the main focus he and his team have is not just making the movie but also bringing to the big screen a story that is one of a kind and worth telling.

So, as revealed, Gunn will not set the production of Batman The Brave and The Bold into motion unless he has that “Wow” script in his hand. He said,

“There’s no set timeline for anything. The one thing that I’ve tried to make clear to people from the beginning, in the way that I hope we’re different, is that everything in DC is going to be based on the writers. Until we have a screenplay that I’m totally happy with, that movie is not going to get made , no matter what it is and once ‘The Brave and the Bold’ gets to that point, then we’ll make the movie.“

Moving further, he cited the example of another upcoming DCU movie “Supergirl” and the much anticipated “Lanterns” series, and how both the projects were based entirely on the writers. He also stated that he set both projects in motion only after he had that one-of-a-kind story with him. James Gunn also added that he currently has some unannounced projects on his desk, which have already been greenlit. He said,

“You know, ‘Supergirl’ came in and just, wow Ana did such an amazing job, the ‘Lanterns’ pilot came in, and now the whole ‘Lanterns’ series came in, and it’s like ‘Wow that’s wonderful, wonderful work.’ And there’s a couple of other things that people don’t know about, a couple of movies and TV shows that are greenlit or near greenlit.”

So, as the title of this article says, Batman: The Brave and The Bold is going to take its sweet time to be made, which is a wonderful approach to be taken toward creative work. What do you guys think? Let us know in the comments!

Batman Will Make His First DCU Appearance in Brave And The Bold

In the same conversation, James Gunn also confirmed that the DCU Batman will make his first appearance in Batman The Brave and Bold and nowhere else before it.

Like the comic version of The Brave and The Bold, the movie will focus primarily on the relationship between Batman and his son Damian Wayne. However, in the comics, Nightwing was the one who made Damian realize how lucky he is to have a father figure like Batman.

Though we do not have an official confirmation of Jason Todd appearing in the upcoming movie, a while ago, DC’s official Instagram account shared a post that hinted towards Nightwing appearing in Batman The Brave and The Bold.

So, with that said, fans have a lot of expectations from James Gunn and his version of Batman. Now the question is, will he live up to it? Only time will tell.