Penguin Confirmed to Appear in The Batman Part 2 and Two More Batman Movies

Anyone who has fallen in love with the Matt Reeves’ Batman universe brought to life with Robert Pattinson’s Batman could not have missed out on The Penguin. Now, the series that managed to get a grip on the entire fandom has finally come to an end and with that, fans are left wondering about the future of Oswald Cobblepot. However, there’s nothing to worry about since Colin Farrell has confirmed his appearance in The Batman Part 2 and his involvement in future Batman movies.

Colin Farrell Confirms Penguin Will Have 5-6 Scenes in The Batman Part 2

In a conversation with THR, Colin Farrell himself confirmed that his character of Oswald Cobb/The Penguin will have a total of five to six scenes in The Batman Part 2. In this particular conversation, he talked about the depth of his character and also praised Matt Reeves for his vision. He talked about how he is slightly nervous about where his character will go and what he is going to do. In his comment, he stated-

“Matt Reeves is a brilliant writer and an extraordinary filmmaker, and what I’m most excited-slash-nervous about in the second film is not what Oz does — or what predicaments he finds himself in, or what moments of success he gets to experience. by the end of the eight episodes, it’s concretized into something else. There is a degree of almost delusion psychopathy present in the last scene. So how is that taken up in the second film? I was told I have five or six scenes.”

So with that being said, it is confirmed that Colin Farrell is not yet done with playing Penguin in the spectacularly gothic world of Matt Reeves and I assume that we as fans are more than ready for it.

In the same conversation, Colin Farell also confirmed that he has signed a contract to appear as The Penguin in 3 Batman movies which is the exact number of movies Matt Reeves’ Batman universe will have. This means that the Penguin is going to stay on screen until the very conclusion of the story set in motion back in 2022. In his statement, he said-

“I signed up for three Batman films, but I didn’t know if I’d be in the second film. Matt Reeves is a brilliant writer and an extraordinary filmmaker, and what I’m most excited-slash-nervous about in the second film is not what Oz does — or what predicaments he finds himself in, or what moments of success he gets to experience — but what his voice is. How is his personality?”

So, it is safe to say that the shocking yet spectacular ending of The Penguin is not the end of the character and there’s a lot more we have to see go down in Gotham through his eyes and we are so here for it. Considering that there is significant time before that happens, stay tuned with us for every update we cross paths with!