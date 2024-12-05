James Gunn Did Contemplate Adding Pattinson’s Batman to The DCU

DCU is officially back with Creature Commandos, now streaming on Max. Based on the reviews, it looks like the studio has made a strong comeback, making fans hopeful for the upcoming Superman Legacy movie. Even though Superman Legacy is the next big release from DC Studios, fans are dying to know who will be the next Batman under James Gunn’s leadership.

Recently, in an interview, James Gunn revealed that Robert Pattinson could have been the Batman for DCU but then the plan was dropped. But why did that happen? Let’s find out what James Gunn had to say.

James Gunn Wants to Keep DCU and Elseworld Separate

Image Credit: Kathy Hutchins/ Shutterstock

James Gunn on the Happy Sad Confused podcast was asked if he ever considered getting Robert Pattinson to play Batman in the DCU. To this, Gunn replied that he did contemplate getting Robert Pattinson in the DC Studios, but he dropped the idea because he wanted to keep the stories of DCU and Elseworld separate from each other. In his comment, Gunn stated,

“But I’m committed to both telling stories in the DCU and Elseworlds stories. I want the freedom to tell Elseworld stories”

Knowing this as a fan, it’s fascinating to me cause imagine watching David Corenswet’s Superman bump into Robert Pattinson’s Batman, it would have been so cool. However, considering that DCU and Elseworld are just alternate timelines in the DC Universe, there is a possibility that if the DCU movies forward toward a Crisis on Infinite Earths story, there can be a point shortly where the two universes collide.

However, there are no reports of a confirmed actor playing the Caped Crusader in Batman Brave and The Bold but as soon as we have some updates regarding it, we will let you guys know ASAP!