The Boys Season 5: Erik Kripke Reveals First Episode’s Title

A still of Hughie Butcher and Starlight from The Boys Season 4
Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video (via Amazon MGM Studios)
In Short
  • Eric Kripke has revealed the title of the first episode of The Boys Season 5.
  • The Boys Season 5 Episode 1 will be titled "Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite".
  • As of now, we do not have a release date for The Boys Season 5.

If you are vibing to Nirvana’s “Heart Shaped Box” in 2024, there is a possibility that you got reminded of this classic song while watching the finale of The Boys Season 4. It has been months since Season 4 ended and people have been eagerly waiting for some news regarding The Boys Season 5. I guess the wait is over since Eric Kripke himself has revealed the title of the first episode of The Boys Season 5.

The Boys Season 5 Episode 1 Is Titled “Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite”

A still of Butcher, Frenchie and MM going to capture Firecracker
Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video (via Amazon MGM Studios)

Recently it was revealed that the new season of The Boys is going to begin filming soon. Now, since things are heating up around The Boys Season 5, Eric Kripke has expressed his excitement by revealing the cover page of the first episode’s script. The page he posted on X revealed the title of The Boys Season 5’s first episode to be “Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite”.

Now since this upcoming season of The Boys is going to be the last one, Kripke posted this picture with the caption “One. Last. Ride.”. However, there are going to be multiple spin-offs after Season 5 so, The Boys is not going anywhere for a long time.

The Boys Cast Reunited in Laz Alonso’s Instagram Post

A couple of days back, Laz Alonos, the actor who plays Mother’s Milk in The Boys, posted a picture with the entire cast of The Boys sitting together at a dinner table on his Instagram handle. The picture was posted with a caption that read “And just like that….. we’re back!” confirming that the production for The Boys has started or is about to start soon.

As of now, we do not have a confirmed release date for The Boys Season 5 but what we do know is that before the new season releases in 2026, Gen V Season 2 is on the chart to release which will give us a taste of what America has become under Homelander’s thumb. So, with that being said, I figure that this news was enough to get you all excited for the final season and if I am right, stay tuned with us for further updates!

