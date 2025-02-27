The Boys Season 5 Cast Adds Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins to Complete Supernatural Trio

The anticipation for The Boys Season 5 is at an all-time high. While the cast of the upcoming season is pretty much confirmed, Jensen Ackles has just made a major reveal regarding some new faces appearing in the show. Recently, a video by Ackles was posted on The Boys’ social media handle, featuring Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins, his ex-co-stars from Supernaturals, who are set to appear in The Boys Season 5. So, let’s find out what this reunion is all about!

A video featuring Jensen Ackles was posted on The Boys’ X (Twitter) handle with the caption “Season 5 just got a bit more supernatural.” In the short video, Jensen Ackles says, “Hey Jared, we’ve got work to do… again,” and then the video shifts to Padalecki, followed by Collins confirming the appearance of Jensen’s friends from Supermanturals in The Boys Season 5.

This reunion of Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins is a dream come true for the fans of Supernaturals, and even though they will not be returning as their characters seen in the all-time favorite show, the three of them sharing the same screen once again is a big deal for fans.

It was previously speculated that the three stars would appear on screen together. However, Eric Kripke has not yet revealed the roles taken up by Padalecki and Collins in the upcoming and final season of The Boys. This reunion in The Boys Season 5 was somewhat bound to happen considering that Kripke was the creator and showrunner of Supernaturals for the first five seasons, and we have not seen the three stars share the same screen since the show aired its final season 15 back in 2020. So, let’s wait and see how this comes out, and stay tuned for more updates!