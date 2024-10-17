The Boys Season 5 Casts Mason Dye as Bombsight

When we talk about peak TV series in 2024, The Boys Season 4 deserves to be mentioned for the brilliance it brought to fans on screen. Now that we are through with Season 4, people are eagerly waiting for the release of The Boys Season 5, and it looks like the creators of this show are equally dedicated since they know expectations from them are at an all-time high. Castings are underway for The Boys Season 5 and Mason Dye is the latest to have been cast in The Boys as Bombsight.

Bombsight is An Original Character for The Boys Series

In an X post last night, the official The Boys account confirmed the casting for Bombsight and introduced the fans to Mason Dye. This American actor is well-known for his roles in Teen Wolf, Stranger Things Season 4, and Flowers in the Attic.

Bombsight has been mentioned in The Boys before where it was made clear that he was the third oldest Supe in Vought’s records. He was active during the 50s, the same time when Soldier Boy was in his prime. Let’s give a warm welcome to Mason Dye, joining as Bombsight in Season 5. More details, you ask? Ya know better by now. pic.twitter.com/9I9Hb98P36— THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) October 16, 2024

This aligns with the timeline where the spin-off series Vought Rising is set to take place, featuring Soldier Boys and Stormfront. So, we can expect to see Bombsight in this spin-off series, however, a confirmation aligning with this is not out officially.

A question that would pop into the minds of a lot of people is whether Bombsight is a character in the Boys comic books or not. Bombsight is not a character that is inspired by the comic run of The Boys, he is an original character like Sister Sage and Firecracker created for the Amazon Prime series. He will appear in The Boys Season 5 for the first time.

As of now, we do not have many details about how important a role Bomsight will play in the final season of The Boys. The creators are extremely tight-lipped about the process of creating this new season. However, what we can assume is that he might have a guest appearance, and since Soldier Boy is coming back next season, they might reunite. So, let’s wait to see what happens and till then sit tight and stay tuned for further updates!