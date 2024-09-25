Home > News > Daveed Diggs Has Been Cast in The Boys Season 5

Shashank Shakya
Image Courtesy: X/The Boys

With the way it ended, The Boys Season 4 sent ripples down the internet, leaving people waiting eagerly for The Boys Season 5. Yesterday, a cast revelation for the upcoming season of The Boys was announced telling us that Daveed Diggs has been officially cast in The Boys Season 5. He will appear in a regular recurring role in the Amazon Prime Series, but the extent of his role has not yet been revealed.

The official Twitter page of The Boys confirmed Daveed Diggs being cast in The Boys Season 5. Even though we do not know the extent of his role, since he is appearing in a major role, there is a possibility that we might get to see him alongside the fan-favorite lead cast of The Boys.

Daveed is most popularly known for the dual roles of Thomas Jefferson and Marquis de Lafayette in Hamilton which also won him the Tony Award in 2016. Along with that, he is also known for starring in “Snowpeircer” So, let’s wait and see if we get to see him as one of The Boys or one of the Supes, and till then, stay tuned with us for further updates!

Shashank Shakya

Shashank Shakya is an Entertainment Writer and has completed his Bachelors(Honours) with English Literature. He is a published writer. He boasts incomparable knowledge about the Marvel and DC universes along with other branches of entertainment with substantial experience in the field of writing.

