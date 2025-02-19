Jack Quaid Shares a Photo from The Boys Season 5 Behind The Scenes

When it comes to superhero content, DC and Marvel usually have the upper hand. However, people are now way more excited about shows that do not fall into the bounds of these two studios. This is evident by the chart-breaking success of shows like Invincible and The Boys Season 4. The Boys ended in July 2024 and now, people are looking forward to the release of Season 5. Recently, Jack Quaid shared a behind-the-scenes photo of The Boys Season 5 and I’m here to tell you all about it! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Quaid (@jack_quaid)

Since Season 1, poor Hughie has found himself drenched in blood several times and if it was not already obvious, The Boys Season 5 will be no different. Jack Quaid posted a picture of himself on Instagram covered in blood with a caption saying “👍🏻WORK’S BEEN GOING GREAT, YOU GUYS!” with the same traumatic look he has had every time his character has been a blood-splatter-magnet.

Even though the picture does not reveal anything about the upcoming season, a bloodbath for our beloved Hughie seems to be written in stone. In the final moments of the Season 4 finale, we see that Hughie and all of his other teammates, except Butcher who has given in to his dark side and is set on purging on supes, got captured by Homelander’s soldiers.

Only Annie January or Starlight was able to escape and there is a possibility that the image we see here comes from the moment when she rescues Hughie in The Boys Season 5.

Is The Boys Season 5 Filming Status

Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video (via Amazon MGM Studios)

The Boys Season 5 has been filming since November 2024 and recently, showrunner Eric Kripke had an interview with Collider where he revealed that the script of the upcoming season is being written as the filming is being done side by side. He said that this is not at all a problem since the scripts keep changing all the time all along and they keep adjusting things as the filming progresses.

“I mean, look – things adjust all the time. So, that doesn’t really scare us. That’s pretty par for the course. You’re always rewriting these things right up until the day before they shoot, and sometimes, the day they shoot. So, we’re used to changing things as the world changes – but yes, we definitely adjust scripts as new events come to light.” – Eric Kripke

In the same interview, Eric revealed that a lot of people are going to die this time around, and since this is the final season of The Boys, all the characters need to reach their climax. In The Boys comics, Butcher turns into an absolute menace and ends up killing all his teammates except for Hughie and Annie.

Now since he has already started walking down a dark path, there is a possibility that we get to see this go down. However, since Prime Video usually tones down things a notch or two, there is a possibility that it might not happen as brutally as it happens in the comics. So, what do you folks think will happen? Let us know in the comments and stay tuned for more updates!