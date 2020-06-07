Google introduced its first game-streaming platform, Google Stadia, back in 2019. The platform aimed to capture casual players who want to play high-end video games, but do not want to own a high-end PC or a gaming console. However, according to Take-Two Interactive’s CEO, the platform hasn’t been able to deliver what Google promised at the time of its launch.

In a recent conversation at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference, Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of the gaming firm, Take-Two Interactive said that Google “overpromised” on what the game-streaming technology could deliver and that led to “some consumer disappointment as a result”.

While talking about the streaming technology, Zelnick went on to say that “the launch of Stadia has been slow” and it hasn’t been a “game-changer” as promised by Google.

He also pointed out that “the belief that streaming was going to be transformative was based on a view that there were loads of people who really had an interest in interactive entertainment, really wanted to pay for it, but just didn’t want to have a console”. However, according to Strauss, that did not happen.

Since the launch of the platform, Google has been frequently improving Stadia by adding more games, expanding support for peripherals, and starting programs to attract game developers for the platform. However, the company hasn’t seen a breakthrough with its game-streaming platform still.

Zelnick also added that they will continue to add games and support the platform “as long as the business model makes sense”. However, the fact that the target audience for the technology is not that large, concerns the CEO.