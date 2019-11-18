Google’s VP and General Manager, Phil Harrison, has just announced that the official launch lineup for the company’s Stadia game streaming service has increased to 22 titles from the 12 announced last week. The updated list includes a whole host of popular titles, including Final Fantasy XV, Metro Exodus, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Football Manager 2020 and more. What’s more, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, a game that was slated to hit the service next year, will also be available by the end of 2019.

Excited to announce that we are INCREASING the Day One launch line-up of titles for @GoogleStadia – we now have TWENTY TWO games launching with the platform on Tuesday. Huge thank you to our game developer and publisher partners for bringing more titles #stadia — Phil Harrison (@MrPhilHarrison) November 18, 2019

While many of these games weren’t expected to be available until next year, the company now says that they will be available from day-1 because “our partners did an awesome job getting last few kinks ironed out and through testing”. Below is the complete list of games that will be available on Google Stadia right out-of-the-box (the ones with asterisks are the new additions):

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Attack on Titan: Final Battle 2* Destiny 2: The Collection (free with Stadia Pro) Farming Simulator 2019* Final Fantasy XV* Football Manager 2020* Grid 2019* Gylt Just Dance 2020 Kine Metro Exodus* Mortal Kombat 11 NBA 2K20* Rage 2* Rise of the Tomb Raider Red Dead Redemption 2 Samurai Shodown (free with Stadia Pro) Shadow of the Tomb Raider Thumper Tomb Raider 2013 Trials Rising* Wolfenstein: Youngblood*

In addition to the aforementioned games, Doom: Eternal, Watch Dogs: Legion, Gods & Monsters and Cyberpunk 2077 have also been confirmed to release on the platform next year.

The news follows a recent update to Microsoft’s xCloud game subscription service, which last week added 50 new games to its portfolio, increasing the total number of available titles on the platform to 55, despite still being in early preview.