Superman Official Trailer Released: The Dawn of DC Has Begun!

After a long wait, the first teaser trailer of James Gunn’s Superman has been released, and looking at it, it’s safe to say that James Gunn is delivering what he has promised. The trailer brings in David Corenswet as Superman and even though there was a lot of controversy regarding his suit, in the trailer, it looks good overall. So, let’s talk about all we got to see in the trailer, and there’s a lot!

The trailer opens up with a shot of Superman being gravely injured and who does he call for help? None other than his furry friend Krypto! We get our first look at Krypto the Super Dog with this trailer along with major characters in the movie like Green Lantern, Hawk Girl, and Mister Terrific. We also get to see some villains Superman will be fighting and most of all, we get to see Nicholas Hoult in the role of Lex Luthor and he looks amazing!

The trailer captures the essence of Superman in a short clip which in itself, is a testament of how much thought has been put into creating this movie. The scene where Superman shields a little girl from exploding canisters and the scene where a little boy raises a flagpost asking for the Man of Steel’s help gave me goosebumps.

Overall Superman’s trailer is just as good as I expected it to be and looks exactly like all the characters have stepped out of comic books. So, what do you guys think about the new trailer? Let us know in the comments!