Superman Teaser Is Here with the First Look at Lois Lane

Hear, hear, hear, we finally have the first look at James Gunn’s Superman. Now hold your horses if you think the trailer has been released early, that is not the case. Instead, we have got ourselves a 30-second preview of Superman ahead of the official trailer’s release. So, what did we get to see in the teaser? Let me tell you all about it!

Superman Teaser Features First Look at Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen

Even though this teaser was rather short, we got the first look at the new Lois Lane for James Gunn’s Superman, and trust me when I say this, Rachel Brosnahan looks as if Lois Lane has stepped out of the pages of Superman comics itself. Other than that, we also got the first look at Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, and except for being a redhead, he looks exactly like the Jimmy we have seen in the Silver Age Superman comics.

This teaser also features the first official look at the Daily Planet that will be featured in the Superman movie. The costume design so far looks immaculate and overall, it seems like everything we will see in Superman is heavily and strictly inspired by Superman comic books. We also have some shots of Superman flying and from what I could make out, it seems like the VFX work in this movie is going to be another example of why James Gunn is one of the best in Hollywood.

Other than this, the color grading we see in this teaser for the Superman trailer looks phenomenal. Until now, DC movies that were made under Zack Snyder have been known for using extremely dark environments which indeed was a massive downside. However, under James Gunn, it looks like we are finally moving out of that trend with Superman. So, let’s wait for the Superman trailer to be released, and stay tuned with us for every update regarding DCU’s revival!