Superman’s Extended Preview Will Be Shown In Theaters With A Minecraft Movie

DCU’s Superman is one of the most anticipated movies of 2025, and while we don’t have a lot of details regarding the project itself, we do know that James Gunn has put everything he’s got into this movie. Now, knowing how much attention is being paid to this movie, anticipation regarding it is very natural, but so far, all we have is a trailer and some pictures. However, an extended five-minute preview of Superman is out there and within your reach at your nearest theater, paired with another movie that, surprisingly, is going very well. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at where you can watch Superman’s extended preview.

While James Gunn and the cast of Superman are all set to bring new reveals and other stuff at Cinemacon 2025, a video featuring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult has been posted on Superman’s official X handle. In the video, they have revealed that a five-minute extended preview of Superman is paired with the Minecraft Movie and will be played before it in theaters.

So, if you are waiting for Superman to come out with as much enthusiasm as I am, I would recommend that you get yourself a ticket for the Minecraft movie and treat yourself with the extended preview.

Moreover, as far as I have heard, contrary to expectations, A Minecraft movie is rather enjoyable, so your money is not going to be wasted. With that being said, now you know how to watch the said preview for Superman and stay tuned with us while we bring you more updates from Cinemacon 2025!