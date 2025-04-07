Peacemaker Season 2 Release Date Confirmed In First Teaser

From being invisible on the wrestling ring to giving us one of the best anti-hero shows, John Cena has had a long and versatile resume, and now, he is all set to return with Peacemaker Season 2 in 2025. After the conclusion of the first season, a season 2 was inevitable, but with the DCEU getting dissolved, it was unclear what would happen to the franchise. However, soon enough, James Gunn confirmed that Peacemaker Season 2 would happen, and now, we have the first teaser for it along with the release date.

Peacemaker Season 2 is set to release on August 21, 2025. Season 2 of Peacemaker is also written and directed by James Gunn. The upcoming show will stream on Max.

What Did We See in The Peacemaker Season 2 Teaser?

The teaser itself did not reveal much. We got a shot of John Cena in his Peacemaker Uniform, and other than that, all we got were fiery explosions and Peacemaker jumping from one rooftop to another. Now that the teaser has been released, we can expect to see an official trailer for Peacemaker Season 2 pretty soon. So, stay tuned with us to get updates on the trailer as soon as it drops!