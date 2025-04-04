James Gunn Releases Superman’s 5 Minute Preview: First Look at The Fortress of Solitude

A few days back, it was revealed that an extended clip of Superman, or an extended movie trailer, will be displayed before The Minecraft Movie in theaters. However, if you are someone who did not wish to buy a ticket for the said movie but also doesn’t want to miss out on the Superman sneak peek, you are in luck since DC Studios has released the clip online as well, and I’m here to tell you everything about it!

The new sneak peek for Superman has brought us the same trailer we have seen before, but with more scenes and a look at elements we will witness in the movie. The clip opens with Superman falling from the sky and calls upon Krypto to assist him in going to the Fortress of Solitude. However, instead of helping Superman, Krypto starts playing with him before realising that he is hurt.

Then Krypto starts dragging Superman, and we finally get our first look at the Fortress of Solitude that rises from the ground. As soon as the gates of the fortress open up, the robot caretakers of the fortress assist Superman and help him heal by hitting him with concentrated rays of the Sun. The reveal of this fortress was the highlight of this Superman sneak peek. Other than that, the clip is pretty much the same as the trailer for Superman, with a couple of extra lines of dialogue here and there.

In all honesty, I feel that this movie is going to stand out from anything superhero-related we have seen on screen recently for two reasons. One, after a long time, we are getting a comic-accurate adaptation of Superman, and second, the clips we have seen so far and their soundtrack reflect how much thought has gone into the production. So, let’s wait and see what happens and till then stay tuned with us for more updates!