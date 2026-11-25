Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to upgrade your gaming setup, and what better way to do so than with an OLED TV? If the premium price tags of OLED TVs have been holding you back, now might be the time to make the switch. Walmart is offering a massive 48% discount on the 65-inch LG C6 OLED TV in its Black Friday 2026 sale, bringing its price down from $2699.99 to just $1399.99.

With GTA 6 finally out on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, there’s arguably no better time to experience what a 4K OLED display can bring to your gaming sessions.

LG C6 65-inch 4K OLED TV | Image Credit: LG

Released earlier this year, the LG C6 features a 65-inch 4K OLED display powered by the Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3. Its 8.3 million self-lit pixels deliver perfect blacks, vibrant colors, and excellent contrast without requiring a traditional backlight.

This is particularly appealing for a visually demanding game like GTA 6. Whether you’re driving through the neon-lit streets of Vice City at night, spending time in Strip clubs in GTA 6, or watching the sunset over the beaches of Leonida, an OLED display can make those visual details stand out even more.

Beyond its picture quality, the LG C6 packs several gaming-focused features. These include a native 120Hz refresh rate with support for up to 165Hz on compatible PCs. It also supports 0.1ms response time, NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, and AMD FreeSync Premium, and has four HDMI ports for you to connect your consoles to.

While GTA 6 is currently capped at 30 FPS on consoles, the higher refresh rate makes the LG C6 a worthwhile investment for other games that support 120 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

At nearly half its original price, the LG C6 is easily worth considering if you’ve been waiting to make the jump to OLED without spending over $2,000. And if you’re looking to upgrade more than just your display, don’t miss our roundups of the best PS5 Black Friday deals and Xbox Black Friday deals.