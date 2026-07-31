PlayStation Will Sell Codes in a Box As Sony Defends Disc-Free Future

The future of PlayStation is increasingly digital, as Sony made it clear today that the company will only sell codes in a box. It reiterated that it will stop producing physical PlayStation game discs starting in 2028.

Instead of the traditional boxed discs, PlayStation will sell codes in a box, as announced in Sony’s latest earnings call on July 31, 2026.

In Sony’s earnings call Q&A, executives addressed concerns surrounding PlayStation’s digital-only vision. While Sony admits it understands many players are emotionally attached to a physical game disc, it believes that the industry shift toward digital distribution is impossible to ignore.

The latest comments by Sony’s CFO, Lin Tao, build on the controversy surrounding PlayStation ending physical game disc production for good. She mentions that the company remains fully committed to its long-term roadmap despite the strong opinions in the gaming community.

Image Credit: Sony/PlayStation

One of the biggest questions that followed Sony’s announcement was what would happen to the retailers once the physical discs disappear.

Lin Tao states that PlayStation will sell codes in a box as an alternative retail solution and says that this approach is already in play in North America. We already have GTA 6 physical copies with no discs coming up in a few months this year.

She further explains that Sony is cautiously building upon the digital ecosystem and understands the sentimental value of its gamers. However, this hasn’t stopped the criticism from growing, as the “Don’t Kill the Disc” petition has already hit more than 300K signatures. Fans are already protesting against the company with a massive PlayStation Blackout.

The comments and the strong sentiments, however, haven’t halted Sony’s decision. The company dismisses the concerns that removing physical discs would make PlayStation less competitive against gaming PCs.

Whether players like it or not, Sony appears to be fully committed to its digital roadmap, and the company insists it has carefully weighed the decision before announcing the end of physical discs.

For now, PlayStation will sell codes in a box as a bridge between traditional retail shelves and a fully digital marketplace.