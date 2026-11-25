The Fortnite Scott Pilgrim vs. The World collab has been officially revealed, with skins and other cosmetics coming to the Item Shop on November 29, 2026. Scott Pilgrim and Ramona Flowers arrive in Fortnite alongside cosmetics associated with them, such as back blings, pickaxes, emotes, and more.

A video posted by Fortnite on X on November 23, showcased the skins and cosmetics in action and how they look in-game. Both skins are cel-shaded, which makes them a perfect fit for the Fortnite “Out of Time” Live Event.

Expect each skin to cost around 1,600 V-Bucks, but if you’re a sweaty Fortnite player, you can get it for free before they release. The same day the collab teaser dropped, Fortnite Competitive posted on X, revealing a Scott Pilgrim Cup.

Scott Pilgrim Fortnite Cup Keyart | Image Credit: Epic Games

The tournament features both “Solo” and “Duos” formats for Reload (Mobile) and Fortnite Zero Build/Battle Royale, respectively, and is scheduled for November 25. Timings and number of rewards available vary by region and can be seen in the Compete tab within Fortnite.

How to Participate in Fortnite Scott Pilgrim Cup

To participate in the Fortnite Scott Pilgrim Cup and get all collab skins for free, you need to be 13 years or older. Your account level must be 50 or higher, and 2FA for Fortnite has to be enabled. That said, here are the steps you need to follow to participate in the Fortnite Scott Pilgrim Cup:

Open Fortnite and navigate to the “Compete” tab.

Scroll until you find the “Scott Pilgrim Cup”.

Select Reload, Battle Royale, or Zero Build format depending on your preference and device.

Select the tournament mode and start competing during its scheduled session (if all 8 eligibility checkers have not been met, a small lock appears on the image to notify you that you cannot participate).

Scott Pilgrim Cup selection in Fortnite | Image Credit: Epic Games (screenshot by Beebom)

If you manage to secure a high enough rank, you get two cosmetics, and if you only manage to secure a few points, you get an emoticon. It’s not the best, but at least it’s easier than finding the Pirate Chest Token in Fortnite.

Here’s a list of the Scott Pilgrim vs. The World Fortnite cosmetics you can win:

Scott Pilgrim Outfit

Scott’s 1-Up Back Bling

Scott! Emoticon (earned by securing 5 and 8 points in Reload and Battle Royale/Zero Build, respectively)

Scott Pilgrim Outfit in Fortnite | Image Credit: Epic Games (screenshot by Beebom)

Scott’s 1-Up Back Bling in Fortnite | Image Credit: Epic Games (screenshot by Beebom)

Scott! Emoticon in Fortnite | Image Credit: Epic Games (screenshot by Beebom)

Lastly, if you can’t participate in the Scott Pilgrim Cup, that’s perfectly fine. As previously mentioned, all cosmetics related to the Scott Pilgrim vs. The World collab will be listed in the Fortnite Item Shop on November 29. This also happens to be Captain’s Day in Fortnite Treasure Hunters.