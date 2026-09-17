Marvel’s Wolverine Is Dominating PS Store Charts Despite Online Backlash

Insomniac Games’ latest PlayStation release, Marvel’s Wolverine, is off to a strong start on the PS Store, topping the charts in more than 50 regions despite recent online backlash. According to PS Store DB, which tracks PlayStation Store rankings, the Marvel game has become a “global hit” following its September 15, 2026 release.

PS Store DB reports that the title is now charting in the top 5 bestsellers in over 50 PS Store regions. Meanwhile, Marvel’s Wolverine has also racked up a 4.84 rating on the PS Store, with over 19,000 players reviewing it favorably.

For those unaware, you cannot rate games on the PS Store if you haven’t played them, which further authenticates the rating’s validity. The Marvel game is currently #1 on the PS Store in multiple regions, including the United Kingdom, India, Mexico, Singapore, and more.

Image Credit: Insomniac Games

This points to a strong start for Insomniac’s bloody Marvel outing, suggesting that its recent controversies haven’t stopped players from picking up the game. The Marvel’s Wolverine fart gas trail controversy, in particular, has drawn criticism over Insomniac heavily guiding the player to the next objective at every step.

Most casual players arguably don’t pay much attention to controversies like these, which could explain why Marvel’s Wolverine is off to an incredible start in the PS Store charts. Unlike Insomniac’s Spider-Man games, Marvel’s Wolverine isn’t an open-world title, which initially put some players off even before the recent backlash.

However, the Marvel hero’s popularity has likely helped the game achieve this strong showing. Now, we’ll have to wait for Insomniac to share the official sales figures, especially since the game only just launched.

Despite the online backlash and lukewarm reviews, Logan might be the best at what he does, and he’s tearing through the PS Store charts right now. That said, are you playing Marvel’s Wolverine right now? Tell us in the comments section below.